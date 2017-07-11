Nigeria: Airstrikes kill civilians by accident — reports

The Nigerian air force said Thursday it is investigating reports that one of its jets fired on civilians in Yobe state in the northeast.

The state's emergency response agency said nine people were killed and 23 others were injured as a village was fired upon.

Nigerian military spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said it had received reports that "some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured."

A health worker told news agency AP on condition of anonymity, that he had seen a military truck arrive with at least 30 people with various injuries.

