Niger junta revokes law aimed at curbing migration to Europe

The 2015 law had criminalized the trafficking of migrants through the West African nation. Niger's coup leaders risk further complicating relations with the EU.

Niger's military junta has repealed a 2015 anti-migration law that curbed smuggling of people through the country into Europe, the government announced late Monday.

The West African nation is a hub for those trying to enter Europe via neighboring Libya and Algeria.

Why did Niger revoke the law?

According to a statement from the government, junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani signed the order repealing the 2015 law as it "did not take into account the interests of Niger and its citizens."

The repeal erases previous convictions under the law and all those convicted would be considered for release by the Ministry of Justice, said Ibrahim Jean Etienne, the secretary-general of the ministry.

The repeal of the law further complicates the relations between Niger and the European Union (EU). Tensions have been high since the EU slapped sanctions on the country after a military coup deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in July.

The repeal is seen as the junta's effort to regain local support.

Niger: Flight through the desert To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Law aimed to curb illegal migrantion

Initially backed by the EU, the 2015 law aimed to curb illegal migrant flows but adversely impacted local economies in desert regions like Agadez.

According to UN estimates, up to 4,000 migrants can pass through Agadez every week without travel documents.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the now-repealed law was effective in decreasing irregular migration in Niger.

The law targeted people smugglers who faced up to five years in prison if convicted.

Some residents of Agadez, a desert city heavily impacted economically by the previous law, have welcomed the repeal. A local resident told Reuters news agency that he used to make thousands of dollars a month driving migrants through the desert.

"I'm going to start again," he said. "We are very happy."

However, the recent revocation of the law is causing concern among experts.

Ulf Laessing, the regional office director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation for the Sahel in Germany, was quoted by the DPA news agency as saying: "Now the horror scenario is unfolding for Europe."

Niger: Sanctions, insecurity hamper aid efforts — UN To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)