ConflictsNiger

Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline expires

44 minutes ago

The military junta said it shuttered the country's airspace because of the "threat of intervention." An ECOWAS demand to restore President Bazoum or risk military action has now expired.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uq5n
General Abdourahmane Tchiani (C) attends the demonstration of coup supporters and greets them at a stadium in the capital city of Niger, Niamey on August 6, 2023.
Tchiani was the guest of honor in a stadium rally supporting the coupImage: Balima Boureima/AA/picture alliance

Niger's military junta has announced the closure of the country's airspace, expectant of a West African bloc's threat to carry out a military intervention in the country should ousted President Mohamed Bazoum not be released and reinstated.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had given the coup leaders until Sunday to reverse their military takeover and restore Bazoum's rule.

The deadline has now passed, with the junta organizing large shows of support in the capital Niamey in the run-up to its expiration. 

What did the junta say?

The junta said it was closing Niger's airspace "for all aircraft until further notice" as of Sunday, citing "the threat of intervention" as its motive.

It warned that any attempt to violate the country's airspace would be met with an "energetic and immediate response."

The so-called National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, a council of generals who have taken power, said it had seen indications of a "pre-deployment in preparation for intervention" by two Central African countries it did not name. 

It warned that "any state involved will be considered co-belligerent."

Anxiety grows in Niger as deadline approaches: Olisa Chukwumah reports from Lagos, Nigeria

ECOWAS deadline passes

On July 30, ECOWAS defense chiefs said they had agreed to intervene if the junta did not meet its demands within one week and return the country to normal constitutional order.

On Friday, the bloc's defense ministers said that they had reached a plan for military action against Niger's junta.

But on Saturday, the junta, led by the former head of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani continued its move to consolidate power by appointing military insiders to key government positions.

Tchiani named himself president after announcing the suspension of the constitution and dissolution of government institutions.

The junta has also seen support among some of the country's youth, who have begun to band together into a citizens' militia.

Supporters of the ruling junta hold a Russian flag in a rally on August 6, 2023.
The crowd gathered in a venue draped in Russian flags and decorated with portraits of the generalsImage: Sam Mednick/AP/dpa/picture alliance

On Sunday, thousands of coup supporters rallied at a stadium in the capital Niamey to support the military generals's defiance. Coup leaders greeted the crowd, in a venue draped in Russian flags and decorated with portraits of the generals.

Tchiani, formerly the head of the presidential guard who set off the coup by detaining the man he was assigned to protect, was the guest of honor. 

Niger junta threatens to respond to 'aggression': Central Africa analyst Oluwole Ojewale speaks to DW

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

