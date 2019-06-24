After enduring highs and lows in her career, US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman has become one of the world's most popular, best-paid and sought-after stars.

Born in Honolulu in 1967 and raised in Australia, Nicole Kidman is particularly known for her beauty, versatility and the ability to play a very wide range of roles. After winning three Golden Globes, in 2002, she was awarded an Oscar as best actress for playing author Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." This success, however, was soon followed by sharp criticism for her performance as Grace Kelly, as well as a horrendous Golden Raspberry for her performance in "Bewitched." Following a number of setbacks, the actress made a triumphant comeback, not least with "Birth" (2004), "The Paperboy" (2012), "Stoker" (2013) and "Lion" (2016). Kidman was previously married to actor Tom Cruise and is currently married to country singer Keith Urban. She has two adopted children with Cruise and two biological children with Urban.