Nicole Kidman

After enduring highs and lows in her career, US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman has become one of the world's most popular, best-paid and sought-after stars.

Born in Honolulu in 1967 and raised in Australia, Nicole Kidman is particularly known for her beauty, versatility and the ability to play a very wide range of roles. After winning three Golden Globes, in 2002, she was awarded an Oscar as best actress for playing author Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." This success, however, was soon followed by sharp criticism for her performance as Grace Kelly, as well as a horrendous Golden Raspberry for her performance in "Bewitched." Following a number of setbacks, the actress made a triumphant comeback, not least with "Birth" (2004), "The Paperboy" (2012), "Stoker" (2013) and "Lion" (2016). Kidman was previously married to actor Tom Cruise and is currently married to country singer Keith Urban. She has two adopted children with Cruise and two biological children with Urban.

Fine dining meets bespoke crockery 24.06.2019

Stefanie Hering has been creating gorgeous bespoke crockery since the early 1990s. She's really made a name for herself. And counts many top chefs and clients among her clients.
Film star and publicity icon Nicole Kidman turns 50 19.06.2017

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has lived through dramatic high and low points to become one of the world's most outstanding film stars. The US-Australian actress celebrates her 50th birthday on June 20.

'Red witch' and diva - Nicole Kidman turns 50 19.06.2017

She is one of the busiest Hollywood stars. In 2003, US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman received an Oscar for a performance where she could hardly be recognized.

Cannes Film Festival vows to take breather from politics as program announced 13.04.2017

Sofia Coppola and German director Fatih Akin are among 18 filmmakers competing for the top prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in May. The film event aims to provide respite from upcoming French elections.
Berlinale film festival embarks on 'search for happiness' 02.02.2016

George Clooney and Nicole Kidman are expected at the Berlinale this month, as are nearly 400 films, many of which focus on a basic human experiences: happiness and migration.
Why even Nicole Kidman couldn't save Werner Herzog's 'Queen of the Desert' 03.09.2015

Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson couldn't rescue Werner Herzog's latest film, "Queen of the Desert." He could've explained how a female archeologist and spy helped shape modern-day Iraq and Syria - but he didn't.
'Queen of the Desert': Archeologist and spy ahead of her time 03.09.2015

Werner Herzog's latest film, starring Nicole Kidman, tells of a woman who explored the Middle East 100 years ago: Archeologist Gertrude Bell. The film version, however, focuses more on her love life than her work.
Don't panic at the Berlinale 11.02.2015

The Berlinale is the largest publically attended film festival in the world - and that can get pretty overwhelming. DW's Lavinia Pitu braved the red carpet madness on a quest for the festival's hidden gems.
Stuttgart's new dance troop moves beyond traditional audiences 25.04.2009

A professional dancer in Stuttgart gave up a top position to found an innovative dance company with a social conscience. The troop makes its fresh approach to dance accessible to everyone - especially people in need.
In Berlin, the Stars Are Out -- and Filmmaking Is Back In 14.08.2007

Although it is still nowhere near the production levels of the 1920s, German film industry officials say movie making in the Berlin is undergoing a renaissance.
The “Elephant” Man Wins at Cannes 26.05.2003

U.S. director Gus Van Sant wins the Palme D’Or at Cannes for his film about a high school shooting. But his win was one of the precious few highlights at this year's festival.