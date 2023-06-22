Nicole Anyomi on tactics, crowds and saying it out loud

Nicole Anyomi has had to adapt to find her role in the Germany squad ahead of the World Cup. But the young Eintracht Frankfurt forward told DW she is always keen to learn, and not afraid to say she wants the title.

There are a few phrases that recur time and again whenever a representative of the Germany team speaks in public. ‘Picking up where we left off' has become a particularly popular expression since the success at last year's Euros. ‘Special feelings' abound when players reflect on their appearances in national team dress, and individuals are frequently known to ‘bring in [their] strengths' for the good of the team.

The best-loved buzzword though, and favorite of boss Martina-Voss Tecklenburg, is ‘further development'. Before and after every training session, friendly fixture, or competitive match, the coach re-emphasizes this imperative; relentless self-improvement.

Nicole Anyomi has clearly been listening intently when Voss-Tecklenburg talks, for this is a formulation she uses often in conversation with DW.

Experiment offers mixed results

"The games I've played, the minutes I've picked up, have helped me develop myself further," says Anyomi, "and it's not just me."

"You can see the team developing, collecting experience, and growing."

Personal development is certainly something Anyomi has had to demonstrate. More accustomed to an attacking role at Eintracht Frankfurt, the 23-year-old has often found herself at fullback in the Germany setup, with Voss-Tecklenburg demanding versatility.

Nicole Anyomi has had to try to adapt to fit in to the Germany squad Image: Eibner/Memmler/picture alliance

"The first time I played at fullback it was very new for me, it's not something I've ever learned,” says Anyomi. "But my teammates helped me and coached me along, and although it's not really my position, I'll always give my best."

Ambition, flexibility, and healthy dose of faith in Voss-Tecklenburg's tactics helped her find her feet in an unfamiliar role that she thinks may make her a more rounded player.

"I understand the reasons for putting me there, so that I can help the team with my speed and physical attributes,” she tells DW. "And tactically, if we set up with a back three, then as a high fullback I'm involved going forward anyway.”

Fight for places fierce

Her attacking prowess too potent to ignore and her willingness to adapt clear, Anyomi has since been put back where she feels most comfortable: in the attack.

"We decided to abandon that little experiment,” chuckled Voss-Tecklenburg at a recent press conference.

"We're planning to use her up front,” the coach added. "She's performed well recently, been confident, scored goals, and is on a very good path in terms of her personal development.”

For a number of Germany players, these upcoming friendlies are a last chance to nail down a spot in the 23-woman World Cup squad. Anyomi's inclusion seems assured, though her place is still somewhat peripheral. That is particularly true in her more natural position on the wing, where the likes of Svenja Huth and Klara Bühl are difficult to displace.

But while she might not be the first name on the teamsheet, she has nonetheless become a trusted part of Voss-Tecklenburg's side. Since making her debut in 2021 – an occasion she describes to DW as the proudest moment of her life – she's gained a good deal of international experience, not least during the most recent Euros.

"Even though we lost, playing at Wembley in front of 90,000 people was indescribable,” she reflects on the final. "That's something I'll never forget, definitely the highlight of the tournament.”

Saying it out loud

On the strength of their performances in England, Germany certainly travel to Australia among the tournament favorites. But as Anyomi revealed to DW, an honest reckoning with that role is not so easy for many in the squad.

"It's a difficult topic, because we all want to win titles and of course we saw at the Euros what great shape we're in,” she recounted. "As players we do speak about it every now and then, but it's not like we go around cockily proclaiming that we're the best around, we're more reserved than that.”

Still, reservation ought not to be misconstrued as a blanket unwillingness to speak the name of Germany's aim. They might not belong to the class of the oft-repeated refrain, but that doesn't make the words ‘world champions' unspeakable.

"Why not say it?,” asks Anyomi. "It's a matter of confidence. I want to be a world champion, absolutely.”