Nicolas Sarkozy was born in 1955 to a Hungarian immigrant father. A leading figure in France's center-right, he served as president from 2007 to 2012.
Nicolas Sarkozy entered national politics as a member of President Jacques Chirac's cabinet in 1993. His own presidency was marked by his marriage to celebrity Carla Bruni and his leadership in the EU's response to the 2008 financial crisis. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Sarkozy.
The EU's slow vaccine rollout gets a shot in the arm — 6.3 magnitide earthquake hits central Greece — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is found guilty of corruption — We meet a family who's moved from the UK to Germany to stay in the EU — And why elderly Italian men are enjoying the limelight — and more!
Ex-French President Sarkozy has blamed Gadhafi supporters for allegations that he accepted campaign funding from Libya in 2007. In his statement to investigating judges, he said evidence for the charges "did not exist."
The French know that their politicians receive money from every possible source. But the fact that Nicolas Sarkozy is now charged with having gotten some of his from dictator Moammar Gadhafi may cross the line for many.