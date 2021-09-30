Nicolas Sarkozy was born in 1955 to a Hungarian immigrant father. A leading figure in France's center-right, he served as president from 2007 to 2012.

Nicolas Sarkozy entered national politics as a member of President Jacques Chirac's cabinet in 1993. His own presidency was marked by his marriage to celebrity Carla Bruni and his leadership in the EU's response to the 2008 financial crisis.