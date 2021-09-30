Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Nicolas Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy was born in 1955 to a Hungarian immigrant father. A leading figure in France's center-right, he served as president from 2007 to 2012.

Nicolas Sarkozy entered national politics as a member of President Jacques Chirac's cabinet in 1993. His own presidency was marked by his marriage to celebrity Carla Bruni and his leadership in the EU's response to the 2008 financial crisis. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Sarkozy.

Nicolas Sarkozy, ehemaliger Präsident von Frankreich, trifft im Gerichtssaal ein. Im aufsehenerregenden Prozess gegen Frankreichs ehemaligen Präsidenten Sarkozy wird an diesem Montag das Urteil erwartet. Der 66-Jährige muss sich mit zwei weiteren Beschuldigten wegen mutmaßlicher Bestechung und unerlaubter Einflussnahme verantworten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

France: ex-President Sarkozy found guilty of campaign fraud 30.09.2021

Sarkozy has received a jail sentence for spending almost double the legal limit on his unsucessful 2012 campaign. He will appeal the ruling and is unlikely to spend time in prison.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court on March 1, 2021 in Paris, France. The court is to hand down its verdict in the corruption trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, with prosecutors demanding prison time for the 66-year-old. Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, is accused of offering a plum job in Monaco to a judge in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances. Prosecutors called for him to be jailed for four years and serve a minimum of two, and asked for the same punishment for his co-defendants -- lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM

France: Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy faces trial over campaign financing 20.05.2021

Sarkozy could be sentenced to prison if convicted of spending nearly double the allowed amount on his 2012 campaign. The former president was already found guilty of corruption in a separate trial.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 05.03.2021 05.03.2021

The EU's slow vaccine rollout gets a shot in the arm — 6.3 magnitide earthquake hits central Greece — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is found guilty of corruption — We meet a family who's moved from the UK to Germany to stay in the EU — And why elderly Italian men are enjoying the limelight — and more!
File photo dated December 10, 2007 of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi shakes hands with President Nicolas Sarkozy before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. French prosecutors placed former president Nicolas Sarkozy under formal investigation for criminal association on Friday related to allegations that he accepted campaign funding from former Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi. Prosecutors are investigating allegations that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi secretly gave Sarkozy 50 million for his inaugural presidential campaign in 2007. The allegations were first made by one of the late dictators sons, Saif al-Islam, in 2011. .The accusations of membership in a criminal conspiracy were brought on Monday, adding to charges leveled in 2018 of passive corruption, benefitting from embezzled public funds and illegal campaign financing. Photo by Abd Rabbo-Mousse/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Opinion: In France, no one is above the law 01.03.2021

The verdict against former President Nicolas Sarkozy is a signal. France's ruling class has long been used to going unpunished — The verdict serves democracy, says Barbara Wesel.
Former president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court on March 1, 2021 in Paris, France. The court is to hand down its verdict in the corruption trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, with prosecutors demanding prison time for the 66-year-old. Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, is accused of offering a plum job in Monaco to a judge in exchange for inside information on an inquiry into his campaign finances. Prosecutors called for him to be jailed for four years and serve a minimum of two, and asked for the same punishment for his co-defendants -- lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM

French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy found guilty of corruption 01.03.2021

Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of trying to bribe a judge by offering to help him land a top job in Monaco. The former president, who led France between 2007 and 2012, has been sentenced to time in prison.
08.12.2020, Frankreich, Paris: Nicolas Sarkozy (r), ehemaliger Präsident von Frankreich, verlässt nach einer Anhörung das Gerichtsgebäude. Ihm wird vorgeworfen, 2014 über seinen Rechtsbeistand versucht zu haben, von einem damaligen Generalanwalt beim Kassationsgericht geheime Informationen zu erlangen. Sarkozy, der von 2007 bis 2012 im Élyséepalast regierte, hat die Vorwürfe auch vor Gericht bestritten. Foto: Martin Bureau/AFP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nicolas Sarkozy trial: Prosecutors demand jail term 08.12.2020

Prosecutors allege the former French president tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate about an inquiry into his campaign finances. Sarkozy denies charges of influence peddling and corruption.

04.09.2016 ARCHIV - 04.09.2016, Frankreich, La Baule: Nicolas Sarkozy, ehemaliger Staatspräsident von Frankreich, bei einer Veranstaltung. Nach dem Ermittlungsverfahren wegen angeblich erhaltener Wahlkampf-Millionen aus Libyen soll Sarkozy nun in einer anderen Affäre vor ein Strafgericht kommen. (zu dpa Niederlage für Sarkozy im Ringen um drohenden Korruptionsprozess am 08.10.2018) Foto: Eddy Lemaistre/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

France: Sarkozy bribery trial postponed for days 23.11.2020

The trial of French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy on corruption allegations has been paused over health concerns about a co-defendant. Sarkozy has denied any wrongdoing and says the case is a vendetta by the judiciary.
DEAUVILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 18: In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks together with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at a beach promenade during a German-France-Russian Summit on October 18, 2010 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung-Pool via Getty Images)

France's Sarkozy admires Angela Merkel in memoir 24.07.2020

Germany's Angela Merkel can "see everything and forget nothing," according to ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy. At one point, the German chancellor gifted Sarkozy a DVD of a German film set in East Berlin.
Dec. 3, 2019*** Britain's Princess Anne The Princess Royal, right, talks to NATO delegates from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, as Nato leaders attend to mark 70 years of the alliance, Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. While NATO leaders are publicly professing unity as they gather for the London summit, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about U.S. President Donald Trump’s behaviour. In footage recorded during the Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) |

Was that thing on? 'Hot mic' gaffes from politicians 12.12.2019

Last week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught appearing to mock US President Donald Trump at a NATO summit in London. But Trudeau's not the first to get caught out on a live mic, and he won't be the last.
04.09.2016 ARCHIV - 04.09.2016, Frankreich, La Baule: Nicolas Sarkozy, ehemaliger Staatspräsident von Frankreich, bei einer Veranstaltung. Nach dem Ermittlungsverfahren wegen angeblich erhaltener Wahlkampf-Millionen aus Libyen soll Sarkozy nun in einer anderen Affäre vor ein Strafgericht kommen. (zu dpa Niederlage für Sarkozy im Ringen um drohenden Korruptionsprozess am 08.10.2018) Foto: Eddy Lemaistre/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial for campaign finance fraud 01.10.2019

The former French president claims he was unaware of a scheme that allowed him to double the legal spending limit. Despite spending €43 million in his campaign, he still lost.
04.09.2016 ARCHIV - 04.09.2016, Frankreich, La Baule: Nicolas Sarkozy, ehemaliger Staatspräsident von Frankreich, bei einer Veranstaltung. Nach dem Ermittlungsverfahren wegen angeblich erhaltener Wahlkampf-Millionen aus Libyen soll Sarkozy nun in einer anderen Affäre vor ein Strafgericht kommen. (zu dpa Niederlage für Sarkozy im Ringen um drohenden Korruptionsprozess am 08.10.2018) Foto: Eddy Lemaistre/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy to face corruption trial 19.06.2019

Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial in the coming months in a corruption and influence peddling case. The former French president has been plagued by multiple scandals since losing his 2012 re-election bid.
French former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends the French Cup round of 16 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp (EAG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial over illegal campaign financing 25.10.2018

The former French president has lost an appeal over charges of illegal campaign financing. The conservative leader is facing multiple legal problems, including allegations he accepted funds from Moammar Gadhafi.
ARCHIV 2017 *** Chairperson of the Dassault Group and French senator Serge Dassault poses at the Dassault Aviation stand during the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, on June 23, 2017. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

Serge Dassault, French aviation industrialist, dies at 93 28.05.2018

France's fourth-richest man was not only a giant of industry, but also an influential figure in the country's politics and media scenes. Former French President Nikolas Sarkozy said he had "lost a friend."
French former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends the French Cup round of 16 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp (EAG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy to face corruption trial 29.03.2018

The decision is the latest legal headache for the French former president. Sarkozy allegedly discussed giving a judge a luxury job in Monaco in exchange for details of an election campaign probe.
(FILE) A file picture dated 25 April 2012 shows French former President Nicolas Sarkozy showing signs of strain in the run up to the second round of the presidential election during a campaign rally in Cernay, near Mulhouse, France. Foto: CHRISTOPHE KARABA/dpa (zu dpa 0172 vom 01.07.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nicolas Sarkozy: Life is 'living hell' since Libya funding accusations 22.03.2018

Ex-French President Sarkozy has blamed Gadhafi supporters for allegations that he accepted campaign funding from Libya in 2007. In his statement to investigating judges, he said evidence for the charges "did not exist."
Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, right, welcomes French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Bab Azizia Palace in Tripoli Wednesday, July 25, 2007. Sarkozy promised to boost relations with long-isolated Libya as he met with the oil-rich country's leader Moammar Gadhafi on Wednesday as a reward for the release of five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor. (ddp images/AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Nicolas Sarkozy corruption charges reveal France's loose campaign finance practices 21.03.2018

The French know that their politicians receive money from every possible source. But the fact that Nicolas Sarkozy is now charged with having gotten some of his from dictator Moammar Gadhafi may cross the line for many.
Show more articles