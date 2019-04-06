 ′Nicaragua deserves peace,′ says exiled student protest leader | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 19.04.2019

Americas

'Nicaragua deserves peace,' says exiled student protest leader

Madelaine Caracas is a leader in the Nicaraguan student movement that last year launched protests against President Daniel Ortega's government. Now living in exile, she's still fighting for democracy in her homeland.

Madelaine Caracas (privat)

Twenty-year-old Madelaine Caracas hasn't seen her mother for 12 months. In mid-April last year, she was in the final term of a communication studies degree and was an avid oil painter. When the student protests erupted in Managua, she abandoned her books and joined the young people who were building barricades on the streets and confronting heavily armed police.

May 16, 2018 was the start of the first round of national dialogue talks. They were broadcast live on television. Thousands of Nicaraguans saw and heard Caracas read out the names of her fellow students who were killed during the protests. They also saw the stony faces of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as they listened.

A few weeks later, Caracas was forced to flee the country. She went into exile in Costa Rica, which has taken in more than 50,000 Nicaraguans in recent months.

DW: How badly has this political crisis affected you personally? What have you won or lost? Can one even be offset against the other?

Madelaine Caracas: That's a very difficult question, because the crisis affects all of us in many different ways. In my case it's exile, threats and the extent of public exposure that have done the most damage. It's the psychological torture and intimidation. The fact that I'm in exile, and that my parents have no work anymore, that they've had to go into hiding and can't go home, creates an emotional stress that's very hard to bear.

It also upsets me to know that my friends are in prison, and at the same time I'm lending my face to an international campaign denouncing this. Suddenly I feel guilty that I'm still alive. It's terrible when you start asking yourself the question: Why am I still alive?

I've gained a lot of experience, too, because I would never have imagined that, as a 20-year-old, I would suddenly become a human rights activist. I've addressed the European Parliament and the United Nations. I have a very big family now, as I've always stayed with the families of Nicaraguan migrants when I was traveling. They're all my family now. I have a lot of mothers who worry about me from afar, and I have places of refuge in many different countries all over the world.

I don't think there are any advantages to all the unhappiness and pain; rather, there are lessons to be learned. I would never have thought I would have to learn so much in such a short time, and so early, about politics, diplomacy, history and international relations.

Nicaragua Managua protests (Image/Agencia EFE/J. Torres)

More than 300 people have been killed since protests against the Ortega government began last year

What happened with the students in Nicaragua in April 2018? Was there a sudden awakening of social consciousness, or had they had enough of the power structure in the country?

Before April 2018 there was no independent, autonomous student movement that represented students' true interests. However, we young people started questioning our role in this country. We asked ourselves why it was that we were allowed to vote, but the president was always the same — in a country where there is voter fraud, where daily violence prevails and every government entity is riddled with corruption; a country where there is no justice for abused women, where the army kills farmers and there's no response from the police or the judiciary. 

Many people thought we young people were indifferent to this, but last April the country was like a pressure cooker about to explode. The blaze in the Indio Maiz reservation in the south of Nicaragua started on April 3. The fires were started by settlers who have government protection. This was what sparked the initial protests. Then came the demonstrations for old age pensions, for women's rights, environmental protests. Many of us were sick and tired of a president who considered himself above everything and never listened to the people.

What future do you see for Nicaragua?

I'd like to be optimistic, but I'm sure the process of establishing the kind of country we want is going to take many years. The biggest challenge will not be getting rid of President Ortega, but establishing a state with new institutions, without corruption or impunity, and a new political culture based on justice.

We have to lay the foundations for overcoming the past, so the past doesn't repeat itself in 40 years' time and we end up with a dictatorial regime again. Nicaragua deserves peace, democracy and change — to move away from authoritarianism, machismo and corruption toward a pluralist and more diverse nation where all of us have a voice.

Madelaine Caracas is one of the most prominent representatives of the student movement that led the protests against the government in April 2018. She has since left the country, along with about 50,000 of her compatriots.

  • Fidel Castro and Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua in 1985, as he (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/S. Mc Kiernan)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Daniel Ortega: A Cold War relic

    Embattled President Daniel Ortega has been a fixed presence in Nicaraguan politics for decades. Following the fall of longtime dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ortega became president in 1985, heading the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front. With deep ties to Fidel Castro, he faced US opposition. The Reagan Administration supported a right-wing guerrilla movement aimed at bringing him down.

  • Hugo Chavez meets President Daniel Ortega and then first lady Rosario Murillo in 2008(picture-alliance/dpa/epa/M. Lopez)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Opposition figure and return to power

    After losing re-election in 1990, Ortega became a major opposition figure. Ortega finally won the presidency in 2006, riding the wave of leftist presidents in Latin America. He became a close friend and ally of Hugo Chavez. He has since changed tack, allying himself with the country's traditionally right-wing business community and clergy.

  • Niacaraguan president votes with his wife Rosario Murillo in the controversial elections of 2016 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arangua)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Nicaraguan government consolidates power

    Coupled with changes in electoral law, Ortega has prolonged and cemented his rule. In 2016, he barred international observers and nominated his wife as vice-president. The pair won the election, which was condemned by the opposition and criticized internationally by the US, OAS and the EU.

  • Wide protests with fllags in Nicaragua against the proposed pension reform (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zuniga)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Pension reform attempt

    In April 2018, Ortega announced a move to reform Nicaragua's pension system, saying that fiscal changes were needed. The reform sought to impose a 5 percent tax on retiree and disability pensions while increasing social security contributions by up to 22.5 percent. The move unleashed large-scale protests nationwide, which have been the biggest challenge Ortega has faced during his modern tenure.

  • Security forces fire their weapons at protesters in Nicaragua (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    State repression and clergy mediation

    The pension plan was abandoned but protests continued, demanding Ortega's ouster. UN Human Rights experts denounced the state's harsh repression. As the death toll rose, Nicaragua's Catholic Church has demanded that Ortega allow international organizations entry to Nicaragua to help investigate the deaths and tried to set up talks between the opposition and the government.

  • Nicaragua dialog meeting in Managua (Reuters/J. Cabrera)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Government and opposition sit down

    The opposition, comprised of students and a wide range of civil society groups, sat down with the government for a round of talks on May 16. The Clergy said the talks would be focused on "justice, democratization, and peace." The opposition's main demand: new presidential elections in 2019. The government rejected the demands and talks broke down.

  • A man wearing a scarf over his mouth carries a picture of Jesus as flags wave in the background (Getty Images/AFP/I. Ocon)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Catholic Church under fire

    Bishops and priests in the strongly Catholic country have played a key role in the crisis. In addition to mediating the peace talks that stalled in June, the bishops have also seconded the call for new elections. Ortega has described the bishops as "coup-plotters" against him, and Catholic leaders have faced threats, harassment and attacks. Protesters have marched in support of the priests.

  • A woman yells (Image/Agencia EFE/J. Torres)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Students as prime targets

    University students have been the vanguard of the anti-Ortega movement. Many violent crackdowns have taken place on university campuses, often involving heavy gunfire. While the students say that paramilitaries loyal to Ortega are behind the shootings, the president denies that the armed individuals are under government control. He has also described the protesters as "terrorists" and "criminals."

  • Barricades shielding protestors in clashes with security forces (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Felix)

    Nicaragua crisis explained

    Stalemate and instability

    The death toll in four months of violence has risen to over 300 according to human rights activists, though the Ortega government says it's around 200. Protesters continue to take to the streets, describing torture, blacklists and job dismissals as repercussions for their demonstrations. In addition, the UN says over 20,000 people have sought asylum in Costa Rica in a crisis with no end in sight.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


