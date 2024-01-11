NFL: Patriots coach Bill Belichick departs after 24 years

The New England Patriots have parted ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick. Widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, Belichick built six Super Bowl-winning teams around quarterback Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick, the architect of six Super Bowl-winning teams with the New England Patriots, has ended his 24-year spell as the team's head coach.

The Patriots confirmed the move in a press conference involving Belichick, 71, and franchise owner Robert Kraft on Thursday afternoon, following what ESPN called "productive talks [which] resulted in a mutual decision that left both sides comfortable and at ease."

In Belichick's 24 seasons in charge in New England, the Patriots won 17 AFC East titles, went to 13 AFC championship games and played in nine Super Bowls — winning six of them.

"There are so many fond memories and thoughts that I have when I think about the Patriots and I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick told media. "I look forward to coming back here but at this time, we're going to move on. I'm excited for the future but will always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here."

Forming a legendary partnership with superstar quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick transformed a middling franchise that had never won a title prior to his arrival in 2000 — turning it into a dynasty.

Known for his glowering presence on the sidelines, wearing a hoodie and headset, Belichick leaves New England with a 266-121 record in the regular season, plus 30 wins in 42 postseason games. Add 37 wins with the Cleveland Browns, where he began his career, and Belichick's 333 total career wins as a coach are second only to the legendary Don Shula's 347.

"This is the best coach that ever lived," former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi told ESPN. "Bill Belichick could get every drop of physical ability, mental ability, football-playing ability out of you somehow, some way. If you were a player that wanted to win championships, that's exactly what you wanted."

NFL: End of an era

The Belichick news comes in a week in which two other NFL coaching legends also left their roles.

On Wednesday, Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks parted company after 14 seasons.

Meanwhile, in college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban — a longstanding friend of Belichick's — also announced his retirement after 17 seasons and six national titles in Tuscaloosa and seven overall.

The exit of the three 70-something coaching giants marks the end of an era for American football, but it may not be the end of Belichick just yet.

Belichick reportedly plans to continue coaching

According to multiple reports, Belichick intends to continue coaching and, with seven other NFL teams currently looking for a head coach, he's likely to be in demand.

NFL Network reported the Atlanta Falcons, who fired Arthur Smith on Sunday, will be at the head of the line to talk to Belichick and would be willing to give him full control of the football operation as a coach, general manager and vice president.

In the meantime, the Patriots will embark on their first search for a new head coach in a quarter-century.

According to the Reuters news agency, an early leading candidate to succeed Belichick is believed to be 37-year-old Jerod Mayo, who played linebacker for the Patriots from 2008-15 and has been on Belichick's staff since 2019.

