New Zealand's new PM to scrap 'generational smoking ban'

The new government of New Zealand, which was sworn in on Monday, has said it will end measures aimed at banning the sale of cigarettes to younger people.

New Zealand's new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday announced that his government would scrap new anti-smoking laws before they came into effect.

The so-called "general smoking ban," prohibiting future sales of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008, was unveiled by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Luxon confirmed the decision ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, citing fears that the ban would fuel a flourishing black market.

What was being planned?

New Zealand passed legislation for the pioneering ban, which would have introduced a steadily rising minimum age for smoking, in 2022.

The former Labour government said the measure would save lives and billions of dollars spent on smoking-related illnesses by the country's healthcare system.

Other measures were also included, such as dramatically reducing the legal amount of nicotine in tobacco products.

The law would also have limited tobacco sales to designated stores, with the number of approved outlets slashed from 6,000 to just 600 nationwide.

The measures had not been due to be implemented until July 2024.

What's going to happen now?

Luxon's National Party agreed to repeal large tracts of the law as part of its coalition agreement with populist New Zealand First.

The chopped amendments include the generational ban, nicotine level curbs and the reduction in sales outlets.

Luxon said the prohibition would have created "an opportunity for a black market to emerge, which would be largely untaxed."

Luxon said the ban would drive up demand for tobacco on the black market Image: Mark Coote/AAP/dpa/picture alliance

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis said continued revenue from cigarette sales would contribute to the proposed tax cuts by the coalition. However, Luxon on Monday stressed this was "not the motivation for doing it."

Anti-smoking campaigners and health experts had praised the measures — widely seen as world-leading.

The United Kingdom's own conservative government recently announced plans for a similar policy to that unveiled by Ardern.

The anti-smoking group Health Coalition Aotearoa, the name of which incorporates the Maori name for New Zealand, slammed the policy reversal.

"This is a major loss for public health, and a huge win for the tobacco industry, whose profits will be boosted at the expense of Kiwi lives," the group has said in a statement.

Promise to curb stubborn inflation

Luxon is taking over as prime minister six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections. His inauguration ends a six-year Labour Party rule ushered in by Ardern, who announced a surprise resignation after five years saying she did not have "enough in the tank." Ardern was succeeded as party leader by outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Luxon, former managing director of the domestic airline Air New Zealand, has promised to tackle inflation so that the government can bring down interest rates. The three-way coalition formed around his party also includes the conservative ACT.

