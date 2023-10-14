Conservative Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election

Ex-businessman Christopher Luxon will be the next prime minister after Kiwis shifted support to the center-right after six years of liberal government led mostly by Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Saturday conceded his Labour Party had lost the

general election and was not in a position to form a government, handing victory to his conservative opponent Christopher Luxon.

The shift to the center-right National Party under Luxon's leadership follows six years of a left-leaning government headed for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.

The National Party was still unlikely to get a majority in Parliament and under the country's proportional voting system, Luxon will likely need to form an alliance with other parties to command a majority.

In this year's election, a party or coalition needs 61 of Parliament's 120 seats to form a government. A by-election in November will add an extra seat.

Luxon will likely need support from the libertarian ACT Party and likely also from the New Zealand First Party.

The nationalist New Zealand First Party, led by Winston Peters, was poised to serve as a kingmaker. New Zealand First has sometimes clashed with ACT.

Incumbent Chris Hipkins, who took over as the Labour Party's leader after Ardern's resignation, has conceded defeat.

Ardern unexpectedly stepped down in January, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank" to do the job justice.

She won the last election in a landslide, but her popularity waned as people got tired of COVID-19 restrictions and inflation threatened the economy.

Over 1.3 million of the 3.8 million eligible voters had taken advantage of early voting.

