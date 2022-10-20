  1. Skip to content
Protest signs placed on tractors in central Auckland reading, "This government hates farmers," and, "What society restricts food production?"
Protest signs placed on tractors in central Auckland asked, "What society restricts food production?"Image: Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP/picture alliance
ClimateNew Zealand

New Zealand farmers protest plan to tax cow burps

16 minutes ago

Farmers have criticized a plan that could see them pay for greenhouse gas emissions produced by their livestock. The government says it is in talks with farmers over the proposed tax.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IRVI

Farmers gathered across New Zealand on Thursday to protest a controversial government proposal to tax livestock emissions.

The levy, which is still in the consultation phase, would be on methane and nitrous oxide emissions produced by New Zealand's livestock population of six million cows and 26 million sheep.

The government announced the plan last week in a "world's first" bid to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

What do the farmers want?

The protesting farmers took to the streets with convoys of tractors and farmyard vehicles. They were demanding the government drop the plan, which they said would harm their livelihood and make food more expensive. 

Bryce McKenzie of the demonstration's organizers from the farming group Groundswell, told state broadcaster Radio New Zealand that the farmers were not inherently demanding exemptions. 

"Let's work out how it's going to be best for the farmers and the country; the problem being is that if you just charge willy nilly for something that you actually have no solution to, then it's a tax," he said.

McKenzie called the plan "punitive" and "an existential threat to rural communities," claiming that instead of reducing emissions, "reductions will be replaced by less efficient foreign farmers."

The number of protesters was reportedly lower than what the organizers had expected, according to the New Zealand Herald

Farmers, government seek common ground

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has argued that the plan could benefit farmers if they raise the prices for climate-friendly products. 

"We are out talking to our farmers and food producers as to the best possible design," she told reporters in Auckland. 

fb/ar (AFP, Reuters) 

