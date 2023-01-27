  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Cars driving along a flooded street in Auckland
Severe flooding has hit Auckland, New Zealand's largest cityImage: Duane Moyle/REUTERS
CatastropheNew Zealand

New Zealand: Auckland floods turn roads to rivers

10 minutes ago

Flooding has caused major disruption in New Zealand's largest city, with officials closing the airport and declaring a state of emergency. The British musician Elton John was forced to cancel a farewell concert.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mnfr

New Zealand authorities on Friday declared a state of emergency in the country's biggest city, Auckland, after torrential rain caused widespread flooding.

The flash floods have caused hazardous driving conditions and forced the city's airport to close, with all flights canceled at least till noon on Saturday, according to authorities.

A concert forming part of singer Elton John's farewell tour of the country also had to be canceled.

What is the situation in Auckland?

MetService, the national weather authority, said up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain had fallen throughout the day on Friday, with more to be expected overnight to Saturday.

Roads have been flooded, causing major disruptions to traffic, and several terminals at the city's airport, which is the largest in New Zealand, were filled ankle-deep with water.

People walking down a flooded street
The water flooded a number of homesImage: Duane Moyle/REUTERS

On Friday evening, transport authorities closed parts of State Highway 1, the main highway that runs through the city.

Videos were also posted online showing water flooding into residential homes.

Emergency services have faced huge numbers of calls for help, with people urged to contact emergency services only if they were in "life-threatening" danger.

The mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, told a news conference late on Saturday that a body had been found in a northern suburb, although it was not clear whether the death was a result of the flooding. 

The country's new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, who was sworn in on Wednesday after Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation, wrote on Twitter that government agencies were "working flat out" to help.

Elton John concert canceled

Amid the chaos, a concert to be given by British star Elton John at the city's Mount Smart Stadium was called off shortly before it was to begin.

Organizers said the cancellation was caused by the unsafe weather conditions.

About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert, with thousands already at the venue when the event was canceled.

The concert had been billed as part of a final farewell tour for John, 75, one of the world's best-known musicians.

tj/dj (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pictures Karl Gorath are displayed during a memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

SocietyJanuary 26, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History7 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

ScienceJanuary 26, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage