Severe flooding has hit Auckland, New Zealand's largest cityImage: Duane Moyle/REUTERS
New Zealand: Auckland floods turn roads to rivers
10 minutes ago
Flooding has caused major disruption in New Zealand's largest city, with officials closing the airport and declaring a state of emergency. The British musician Elton John was forced to cancel a farewell concert.
New Zealand authorities on Friday declared a state of emergency in the country's biggest city, Auckland, after torrential rain caused widespread flooding.
The flash floods have caused hazardous driving conditions and forced the city's airport to close, with all flights canceled at least till noon on Saturday, according to authorities.
A concert forming part of singer Elton John's farewell tour of the country also had to be canceled.
What is the situation in Auckland?
MetService, the national weather authority, said up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain had fallen throughout the day on Friday, with more to be expected overnight to Saturday.
Roads have been flooded, causing major disruptions to traffic, and several terminals at the city's airport, which is the largest in New Zealand, were filled ankle-deep with water.
On Friday evening, transport authorities closed parts of State Highway 1, the main highway that runs through the city.
Videos were also posted online showing water flooding into residential homes.
Emergency services have faced huge numbers of calls for help, with people urged to contact emergency services only if they were in "life-threatening" danger.
The mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, told a news conference late on Saturday that a body had been found in a northern suburb, although it was not clear whether the death was a result of the flooding.