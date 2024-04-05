New York rattled by rare earthquake

Authorities in New York said there were no immediate reports of damage after the earthquake, which was also felt in nearby states. Strong seismic activity is uncommon in the northeastern United States.

New York City was rocked by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The incident shook buildings and surprised residents in a region that rarely feels strong seismic activity. There were no initial reports of damage.

"While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we're still assessing the impact," a spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams said.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. It was also felt in northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut.

New Yorkers react to vibrating city

The rare occurrence prompted a variety of reactions from New Yorkers.

"It was kind of like being in a drum circle, that vibration," one resident told the Reuters news agency.

The social media team for the iconic Empire State Building posted: "I AM FINE."

Meanwhile, at the United Nations headquarters on the Hudson River, a Security Council meeting was temporarily paused after the tremor.

"Is that an earthquake?" said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto who was speaking at the time.

zc/ab (AP, Reuters. AFP)