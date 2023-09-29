New York declares state of emergency after flash flooding

Parts of New York city have been swamped after extremely heavy rainfall. The weather service warned that it "is seriously a life-threatening situation."

New York City authorities have declared a state of emergency after torrential rain caused flooding in some parts of the city on Friday.

"I am declaring a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region. Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," said Governor Kathy Hochul on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Various media outlets along with residents of the city posted videos showing the extent of the flooding in a number of locations.

Roadways waterlogged

Roads in the country's most populous city turned into rivers as heavy rainfall pummelled the metropolitan area.

Flights into LaGuardia Airport were halted and then delayed, due to water in the airport's refueling area. Flooding also forced the closure of one of the airport's three terminals.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued flash flood warnings in parts of the city after forecasts predicted heavy to excessive rainfall across parts of the Northeast, including New York City.

Warnings of more rain

NWS meteorologist Zack Taylor said that as much as 6 inches of rain fell in some locations, including Brooklyn, lower Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport in the borough of Queens.

"More rain is falling," Taylor said, and warned: "This is seriously a life-threatening situation."

Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to remain where they were if possible.

"It is not over, and I don't want these gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over," Adams said at a news briefing.

City officials say that there have not been any storm-related deaths or injuries reported as yet, but the flooded streets were impeding the ability to move around freely.

The US east coast has been battered by a number of storm systems this year.

Scientists say climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach into mid-latitude regions more often.

kb/jcg (Reuters, AP)