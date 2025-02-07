New York City shuts live poultry markets over bird flu cases

New York officials have ordered a shutdown of all live bird markets in New York City and several suburbs. While the danger of bird flu spreading among humans remains low, the disease has economic effects.

Authorities in the state of New York ordered a temporary closure of all live poultry markets in New York City and three suburban counties on Friday, following several cases of avian flu.

The disease has hit farms nationwide, led to the slaughter of millions of birds and forced up egg prices.

What we know about the New York outbreak

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the 5-day closure would allow markets in the city as well as the counties of Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau to be cleaned and disinfected.

Authorities found avian flu in routine inspections at seven markets in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn since January 31.

"I have directed our state agencies to use all available resources to ensure we are taking every measure necessary to keep the risk to the public low," Hochul said.

The state's order is that live bird markets where the virus was detected must dispose of all poultry in a sanitary manner.

Other bird markets with no cases will have to sell off remaining poultry, before cleaning and disinfecting, then remaining closed for at least five days. They would then have to be inspected by state officials before reopening.

Since an outbreak in poultry began in 2022, the virus has led to the loss of more than 156 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds across the US.

The slaughter of laying hens to prevent the spread has slashed egg supplies, pushing up the cost of eggs drastically and forcing restaurants to raise prices.

How dangerous is the bird flu to humans?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus poses a low risk to the general public.

It says 67 cases of bird flu in humans have been confirmed so far in the US, with illnesses being mild and mostly detected in farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows.

The first bird flu death in the US was reported last month in Louisiana. Health officials said the person was older than 65, suffered underlying health problems, and had been in contact with sick and dead birds in a small non-commercial flock as well as wild birds.

Experts have voiced concern that a high virus circulation in mammals could allow for mutations that facilitate the spread of the disease among humans.