New Orleans attacker may have had accomplices

Investigators say the 42-year-old US Army veteran who killed at least 15 people when he drove into a crowd celebrating New Year's in New Orleans may not have acted alone. A flag of the so-called Islamic State was found in his pickup truck. Elena Gyldenkerne 01/02/2025 January 2, 2025