New Orleans reels as attacker's details emerge

TerrorismUnited States of AmericaNew Orleans reels as attacker's details emergeJessica Saltz01/02/2025January 2, 2025The attacker, a 42-year-old Texas veteran, served 13 years in the US Army, including a deployment to Afghanistan. Investigations continue into the New Orleans truck rampage that killed at least 15 people in the early hours of New Year's Day.