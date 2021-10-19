New media and foreign policy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New information and communication technologies have now entered the realm of foreign policy, and they have a direct impact on international relations in the 21st century.
Modern media's impact on foreign policy will be a key discussion point at DW's 2015 Global Media Forum in Bonn.
China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.