New media and foreign policy

New information and communication technologies have now entered the realm of foreign policy, and they have a direct impact on international relations in the 21st century.

Modern media's impact on foreign policy will be a key discussion point at DW's 2015 Global Media Forum in Bonn.

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Germany under Olaf Scholz: What the world can expect from Merkel's likely successor. Interview with Nils Schmid, SPD (E14) 19.10.2021

China, the transatlantic relationship, the future of the EU - foreign policy didn't play a large role in Germany's election campaign. But there are huge issues for the next government to address. As Olaf Scholz works to establish a new coalition, we ask his party's foreign policy spokesman what the world can expect from a Germany under Scholz's leadership.
18 August 2018, Germany, Meseberg: German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at Meseberg Palace. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany's conflict with Russia remains 21.09.2021

As Germany heads towards federal elections, foreign policy relations between Berlin and Moscow have hit rock bottom. What challenges will Merkel's successor have to deal with in regard to Russia?

Supporters wave the flag of Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah as they watch the movement's leader Hassan Nasrallah give a televised speech from an undisclosed location during a rally held in the southern suburbs of Beirut on February 16, 2016, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli killings of Lebanese Hezbollah commanders Ragheb Harb, Abbas al-Mussawi and Imad Mughnieh. Mussawi was killed on February 16, 1992 in an Israeli air raid on Nabatiyeh, Harb was assassinated in south Lebanon during Israel's occupation in February 1984 and Mughnieh was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 12, 2008. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)

US issues fresh sanctions on Hezbollah, Iran-linked firms 17.09.2021

A raft of new punitive measures has been announced by the US Treasury Department targeting entities providing "financial conduits" supporting Hezbollah and Iran based in Lebanon, Kuwait and China.

04.12.2008 epa01572427 Handout photo by the French Navy taken at sea, 04 December 2008, that shows a member of the French EPE, an embedded protection team, observing through binoculars at dusk from the luxury cruise ship le Ponant the Frigate Jean de Vienne and her Lynx helicopter, as she convoys merchant ships near the coast of Somalia, where numerous acts of piracy pose a constant danger to maritime traffic. To combat piracy off the coast of Somalia it has been launched the first EU naval military operation, Operation Atalante. Its mandate is to protect vessels chartered by the World Food Program which are delivering food aid to displaced Somalis, to protect merchant ships sailing in the area where it is deployed, to monitor the areas off the coast of Somalia at risk for maritime activities, and to take the necessary measures to deter and prevent acts of piracy and armed robbery off these coasts. The latter includes the use of all necessary force. initially under the command of Rear Admiral Phil Jones. At |

EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy in response to US-led pact 16.09.2021

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said the bloc was "not informed" about the "AUKUS" security pact in the Indo-Pacific and took it as a sign the EU needs to develop its own strategy for the region.
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, men walk past a Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Leopard tank with a sold sign on it at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Newly released figures on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 show Germany's centrist coalition approved more weapons exports over the past four years, fueling debate over the country's weapons sale policy. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell,file) |

Germany and the Middle East: A tale of morals and markets 14.09.2021

Germany's foreign policy is explicitly values-based. But what happens when democracy, the rule of law and human rights collide with the logic of trade and business?
01.11.2019, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave to attend their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

German election: What's at stake for India? 12.09.2021

Germany's foreign policy after Merkel could be marked to a large extent by how it develops relations in the tense Indo-Pacific region. India is set to play a key role.
Symbolbild Deutschland und chinesisch-amerikanische Rivalität

China: Germany's difficult balancing act 08.09.2021

Profitable economic relations clash with competing systems. Germany is caught between the fronts. Berlin's most powerful ally and its most important trading partner are on a collision course — the US and China.
Bundesfinanzminister Olaf Scholz, SPD, trifft in Paris den franzoesichen Praesidenten Emmanuel Macron im Elysee - Palast. 06.09.2021 Copyright: Thomas Imo/ photothek.net

German election: Chancellor candidate Scholz meets Macron 06.09.2021

As the SPD pulls ahead in the polls, leader Olaf Scholz was keen to flex his foreign policy muscles. He stressed the need for strong partnership with France to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis.
Mauricio Macri (l-r), Präsident von Argentinien, Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und Chinas Staats- und Parteichef Xi Jinping, aufgenommen am 07.07.2017 beim Familienfototermin in Hamburg beim G20-Gipfel. Am 07. und 08. Juli kommen in der Hansestadt die Regierungschefs der führenden Industrienationen zum G20-Gipfel zusammen. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German election: What is Angela Merkel's foreign policy legacy? 06.09.2021

In her 16 years as chancellor, Angela Merkel has made her mark on German foreign policy. The country's role in the world has grown significantly, as have global political challenges.
Symbolbild zu den Terroranschlägen in Paris und dem Ausnahmezustand in Frankreich Panzer vor der Flagge der EU Europäische n Union | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: A joint EU force is not the answer to the Afghanistan fiasco 03.09.2021

An EU rapid reaction force would not have prevented the West's failure in Afghanistan, says DW's Bernd Riegert. He suggests that EU member states concentrate on strengthening their presence in NATO.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

How to negotiate with the Taliban? 02.09.2021

Germany is looking for ways to deal with the Taliban. In order to save lives, it will be necessary to negotiate with Afghanistan's new rulers.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 24.04.21 *** Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a news conference after attending the ASEAN leaders' summit at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2021. Courtesy of Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Will post-Afghanistan US foreign policy shift focus to Southeast Asia? 31.08.2021

Following the US exit from Afghanistan, governments in Southeast Asia are watching if their region will now have priority as Washington refocuses its foreign policy goals.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an amnesty across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)

EU 'will have to talk' to Taliban, but wary of recognition 17.08.2021

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would need to talk to the Taliban after the group seized power in Afghanistan. However, he said, Brussels would reserve judgment before recognizing their rule.

(210729) -- WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 (Xinhua) -- China's new Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes remarks to Chinese and U.S. media upon arrival in the United States on July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

China names Xi ally, 'wolf warrior' as new ambassador to US 29.07.2021

The new envoy has vowed to bring US-China ties "back on track" at a time when both sides are clashing on a wide range of issues, from trade and technology to human rights and foreign policy.
Jan. 14, 2021, ++++ file photo, tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna in the port of Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Opinion: Nord Stream 2 — Angela Merkel’s damaging legacy 22.07.2021

Berlin's pipeline policy with Russia is an indictment of German foreign policy and has divided the West. Germany must now regain trust — and stand by Ukraine, says Frank Hofmann.
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017, shows Tom Barrack before a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump peaking in New York Barrack, chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in California on charges alleging that he and others conspired to influence Trump's foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

US charges Donald Trump ally with being UAE agent 20.07.2021

Federal prosecutors accuse Thomas Joseph Barrack of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to FBI agents. Matthew Grimes and a UAE man were also charged.
