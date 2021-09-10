Visit the new DW website

New German Cinema

The new wave of German cinema began in 1962 when 24 filmmakers signed the so-called Oberhausen Manifesto. The young filmmakers aimed to make independent films that explored contemporary German society.

The era of New German Cinema lasted from the early 1960s until roughly the mid 1980s. While many of the filmmakers had different interests and artistic styles, they shared a common goal of challenging the status quo of the failing West German film industry. They aimed to raise ghosts of the past, including events of the Nazi period and happenings during the Weimar era, while often exploring politically charged topics. Prominent filmmakers involved in the movement include Reiner Werner Fassbinder, Margarethe von Trotta, Werner Herzog and Wim Wenders.

Zu: Willy Brandt und die Künstler ARCHIV - Regisseur Rainer Werner Fassbinder (l) gibt der Schauspielerin Hanna Schygulla (r), die in dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun die Titelheldin verkörpert, Regieanweisungen (Archivfoto vom 31.01.1978). Fassbinder gilt als der vielleicht größte deutsche Filmemacher. Als er viel zu früh starb, hinterließ er einen Mythos. Am 10. Juni 2012 jährt sich sein Todestag nun zum 30. Mal. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa-Korr «Der Shakespeare des Films - Vor 30 Jahren starb Fassbinder» vom 04.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What defined filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder 10.09.2021

A new exhibition at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum is dedicated to the German director who was extremely prolific despite his destructive lifestyle.
2013 Der Schauspieler Jürgen Prochnow freut sich am 12.10.2013 in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen) bei der Verleihung des Steiger Awards über Preis in der Kategorie «Film». Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser

German Hollywood star Jürgen Prochnow turns 80 09.06.2021

As a submarine commander in "Das Boot," he became "the German face" in Hollywood. Jürgen Prochnow can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic.
German director Wim Wenders takes photos as he arrives to attend the screening of his film 'The Palermo Shooting' at the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2008 in Cannes, southern France.

The eclectic filmmaker: Wim Wenders at 75 13.08.2020

A key figure in New German Cinema, Wenders is renowned for arthouse classics such as "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire" and Oscar-nominated documentaries.
Nastassja Kinski Characters: Jane Henderson Film: Paris, Texas DE/FR/UK/USA 1984 Director: Wim Wenders 19 May 1984 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: MaryxEvansxAFxArchivexChannelxFourxFilms 12469537 editorial use only

The films that made Wim Wenders cult 13.08.2020

He's a figurehead of New German Cinema: As director Wim Wenders turns 75, here are the films that made him renowned.
Der Regisseur, Produzent, Autor und Schauspieler Rainer Werner Fassbinder am 16.02.1978 in Coburg bei den Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun. Er wurde am 31.05.1945 in Bad Wörishofen geboren und starb am 10.06.1982 in München.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder 29.05.2020

Fassbinder, who was born 75 years ago, is considered one of the most important film directors of all time. He had filmmakers who influenced him, but he also influenced many other directors after him.
German director Werner Herzog poses during the presentation of his 3D film 'Cave of Forgotten Dreams' that guides the viewers inside French Chauvet Cave, in Madrid, Spain on 10 May 2012. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Werner Herzog: A selection of cult films 05.12.2019

As German filmmaker Werner Herzog is honored with the 2019 European Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, we revisit some of his most important films.

13.02.2019 +++ Gerhäusser; Karmalker Telenovela ‚Country Queen Regisseur Volker Schlöndorff

Volker Schlöndorff: 'Tin Drum' director at 80 29.03.2019

The Oscar winner who built a career on acclaimed literary adaptations such as his masterpiece "The Tin Drum" brought international recognition to German cinema. At 80 years old, his work continues to resonate.
German actress, writer and film director director Margarethe von Trotta poses during the photocall of the movie ''Hannah Arendt'' in Rome on January 15, 2014. AFP PHOTO / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

Leading feminist filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta turns 75 21.02.2017

The first female filmmaker to achieve international acclaim, Margarethe von Trotta is referred to as a "leading force" of the New German Cinema movement. As she turns 75, here are the highlights of her career.
Die Regisseurin Margarethe von Trotta kommt am 13.11.2012 in Köln zur Verleihung der Kinoprogrammpreise 2012 der Filmstiftung NRW. Die 70-Jährige ist es leid, auf ihre Rolle als Frauenrechtlerin reduziert zu werden. Das sagte sie dem Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa (zu dpa 0379 vom 05.01.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Margarethe von Trotta: a life in front and behind the camera 21.02.2017

The award-winning filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta has been referred to as a "leading force" of the New German Cinema movement. As she turns 75, here are the main stations of her career.

Der Regisseur, Produzent, Autor und Schauspieler Rainer Werner Fassbinder am 16.02.1978 in Coburg bei den Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun. Er wurde am 31.05.1945 in Bad Wörishofen geboren und starb am 10.06.1982 in München.

Revisiting Rainer Werner Fassbinder, the cult director of New German Cinema 19.07.2016

Rainer Werner Fassbinder started directing in 1966. It was the beginning of an exceptionally productive career. He would direct 44 works in 17 years. A new comprehensive picture book covers the entirety of his oeuvre.
***ACHTUNG: nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film Toni Erdmann verwenden!*** Ines (Sandra Hüller) und Winfried (Peter Simonischek) beim Botschaftsempfang ©Komplizen Film

Surprise Hit Toni Erdmann 05.07.2016

Who would have thought that new German cinema could be so full of humour, so full of surprises and so profound? You just have to see Maren Ade's 'Toni Erdmann', and KINO will tell you why.
Archiv 1975 5649672 (9002126) Jürgen PROCHNOW, deutscher Schauspieler, Portrait mit Stift in der Hand, Ort und Datum unbekannt, ca. 1975. | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/Keystone

10 strong performances: Jürgen Prochnow at 75 10.06.2016

Thanks to his performance as a submarine commander in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot" (The Boat), he came to be known as "the German face" in Hollywood. He can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic.
Zu: Willy Brandt und die Künstler ARCHIV - Regisseur Rainer Werner Fassbinder (l) gibt der Schauspielerin Hanna Schygulla (r), die in dem Film Die Ehe der Maria Braun die Titelheldin verkörpert, Regieanweisungen (Archivfoto vom 31.01.1978). Fassbinder gilt als der vielleicht größte deutsche Filmemacher. Als er viel zu früh starb, hinterließ er einen Mythos. Am 10. Juni 2012 jährt sich sein Todestag nun zum 30. Mal. Foto: Istvan Bajzat (zu dpa-Korr «Der Shakespeare des Films - Vor 30 Jahren starb Fassbinder» vom 04.06.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

40 films in 13 years: Why Fassbinder is unforgettable 06.05.2015

Are you a classic film fan? Then here are the movies by Rainer Werner Fassbinder you must have watched. He completed over 40 works in a career that was cut short by his tragic death at age 37.
German Film Director Werner Herzog poses for a portrait before speaking at the New York Public Library in New York City, Friday 16, February 2007. Foto: Peter Foley +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Maverick director Herzog is full of surprises 05.09.2012

German filmmaker Werner Herzog doesn't fit into any boxes. He rejects the constraints of the studio and films on location instead, making humans and nature equal players. Nevertheless, he shot to fame in Hollywood.
ARCHIV - Der Regisseur und Filmproduzent Rainer Werner Fassbinder w‰hrend der Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Lola in München (Archivfoto vom 14.05.1981). Die Präsidentin der Rainer-Werner-Fassbinder- Foundation, Juliane Lorenz, hat Kritik zum Umgang mit dem Nachlass des Filmregisseurs zur¸ckgewiesen. Dank ihrer Arbeit in den vergangenen 16 Jahren sei das Werk Fassbinders heute weltweit präsent, sagte Lorenz am Donnerstagabend (24.05.2007) dem 3sat-Magazin ´Kulturzeitª. Die Schauspielerin Caven, die mit Fassbinder verheiratet war und in seinen Filmen spielte, sowie sein langjähriger Kameramann Ballhaus hatten Lorenz unter anderem ´Geschichtsklitterungª bei der Nachlasspflege Fassbinders vorgeworfen. Foto: Frank Leonhardt dpa (nur s/w, zu dpa 0310) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

25th Anniversary of Fassbinder Death Marred By Controversy 10.06.2007

Rainer Werner Fassbinder was a pioneer of New German Cinema. Admired abroad but often reviled at home, he died 25 years ago at the age of 37.
** HANDOUT ** Das undatierte Handoutbild zeigt Daniel Bruehl in der Rolle des Alex im Film Good Bye, Lenin!. Die DDR-Tragikkomoedie von Wolfgang Becker wurde am Freitag, 6. Juni 2003, mit dem Deutschen Filmpreis in Gold als bester Film ausgezeichnet. (AP Photo/X-Filme, HO) ** NO SALES - NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER BERICHTERSTATTUNG UEBER DEN FILM **

Germany Boosts Profile of Home-Grown Filmmakers Abroad 02.02.2004

Success stories such as “Nowhere in Africa” and “Good bye, Lenin!” show there’s growing interest in German movies abroad. By increasing funding, the government hopes to keep it that way. But who should foot the bill?
