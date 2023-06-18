  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
CultureGermany

Neuschwanstein to bid for UNESCO status after referendum

Jenipher Camino Gonzalez
28 minutes ago

Germany will submit its application for the 19th-century iconic castle to be its next World Heritage site, after 56% of residents in the surrounding city voted to do so.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sjyr
Aerial photo of Neuschwanstein Castle
Neuschwanstein Castle was opened to the public in 1886Image: Markus Mainka/Zoonar/picture alliance

Residents in the city of Schwangau in southern Germany voted on Sunday in favor of designating Neuschwanstein Castle as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Open to the public in 1886, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions today, with some 1.4 million visitors a year.

In the summer, the castle sees around 6,000 visitors every day, with the nearby Marienbrücke bridge also serving as a popular stop for tourists and hikers, as it offers impressive views of the castle and the surrounding mountains. 

Since UNESCO requires residents' support in order to consider a World Heritage application, the town's vote means Germany can now submit the bid in Paris at the beginning of 2024.

Schwangau Mayor Stefan Rinke said some 56% of the voters supported the bid, while some 44% were against it. 

"We are happy about the referendum," Rinke said. "This gives us a clear mandate from the people to actively support the state initiative," he added.

UNESCO will announce a decision on the German application sometime in mid-2025. Germany currently has some 51 sites with the World Heritage designation.

Neuschwanstein Castle
Neuschwanstein Castle is said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella CastleImage: Lilly/imageBROKER/picture alliance

A 'modern' castle

Construction on Neuschwanstein Castle began in 1869. Despite its great popularity today, Bavarian King Ludwig II had built it as a refuge for himself, as a place to withdraw from public life.

The castle's styles is that of a medieval knight's castle. In particular, Ludwig II drew his inspiration from a 1867 trip to Wartburg Castle near Eisenach, Germany and to Chateau de Pierrefonds in France.

Once built, the structure was a mixture of various styles that included towers, chapels and arches. For the 19th century, Neuschwanstein was a modern achievement, as it included central heating, flushing toilets and a bell system to summon servants.

The iconic castle is also said to have served as the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle, which is the main symbol of Disney's brand.

DPA contributed to this report. 

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A person wearing a campaign shirt in favor of constitutional changes

Mali counts votes in referendum on new constitution

Politics8 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports17 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate13 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

Media15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage