Netherlands seeks EU migration opt-out

The Netherlands says it plans to request an exemption from the EU's common migration and asylum policy. It comes after the right-wing coalition government announced plans for the country's "strictest-ever asylum regime."

The Netherlands' right-wing coalition government announced on Wednesday plans to opt out from EU-wide rules on asylum and migration.

It comes after the Dutch government unveiled stricter immigration policy.

What did the Dutch government say about the exemption request?

"I have just informed the European Commission that I want a migration 'opt-out' on migration matters in Europe for the Netherlands," Asylum and Migration Minister Marjolein Faber said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We have to handle our own asylum policy once more!" she said.

Faber belongs to the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) led by Geert Wilders.

Denmark has managed to negotiate an agreement to stay outside of the EU's common asylum policy. The EU Parliament approved the bloc's new migration pact in April.

The Dutch coalition government took power in July after an election in which the PVV became the largest party in parliament. While the PVV nominated independent Dick Schoof as prime minister, the party remains the dominant force in the coalition.

For the Netherlands to be given an opt-out, all 27 member states would have to agree to a revision of the EU's migration treaty.

In parliament, Wilders said of the planned exemption request: "I know this will take a long time, but it is a sign that new wind is blowing."

While Geert Wilders leads the PVV, his party agreed to make independent Dick Schoof prime minister to appease its three center-right coalition partners Image: John Beckmann/Orange Pictures/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/picture alliance

Government pushes for stricter asylum regime

The Netherlands' four-party coalition government has announced it plans to impose its "strictest-ever asylum regime," with stronger border checks and harsher rules for arriving asylum-seekers.

Besides the PVV, which is the largest force in the coalition, the government also includes the liberal-conservative VVD, the anti-corruption NSC and the agrarian BBB party.

As part of the stricter measures, the government also plans to declare a state of emergency to suspend parts of the country's asylum law without the parliament's approval.

Legal experts have expressed doubts as to the legality of the measure and the NSC has said it would withdraw support for the emergency law if there is no legal basis for it.

