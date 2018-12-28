 Netherlands police thwart Dutch ′terror plot′ | News | DW | 29.12.2018

News

Netherlands police thwart Dutch 'terror plot'

Security forces in the city of Rotterdam have arrested five people suspected of plotting a "terrorist crime." Police are investigating the nature and scale of the terror threat.

Dutch police officers in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kievit)

The Dutch public prosecutor's office opened an investigation on Saturday into a suspected terror plot in the Netherlands. The counter-terrorism Special Intervention Service (DSI) and police initially arrested four people in Rotterdam who were suspected of plotting a "terrorist crime," police said.

A fifth suspect was detained later on Saturday, according to a tweet posted on the Rotterdam Police account.

Officers carried out searches at the locations where the suspects were detained, according to police. Details of any evidence seized were not given and no further information on the suspects was provided by authorities.

"They are suspected of involvement in the preparation of a terrorist crime," a police statement said.

"Investigations will continue in the coming days, with the emphasis on further investigation of the nature and scale of the terrorist threat."

Police did not immediately reveal details of the alleged planned attack.

Previous incidents in the Netherlands

In September, Dutch police said they foiled a "major terrorist attack" on civilians, with seven people from one terror cell arrested in Arnhem near the German border. Investigators said they found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertilizer likely to be used in a car bomb following the arrests. 

At the end of August, police in Amsterdam's central station shot a 19-year-old Afghan man, Jawed S., after he stabbed two American tourists. City officials said the teen, who had a German residence permit, had a "terrorist" motive.

In June two terror suspects, aged 22 and 28, were arrested while close to carrying out attacks including at an iconic bridge in Rotterdam and in France, prosecutors said.

The last major attack in the Netherlands was the killing by a Muslim radical of Dutch anti-Islam film director Theo van Gogh. The great-grandnephew of the famous painter was shot and stabbed to death in 2004 in Amsterdam by a man with ties to a Dutch Islamist terror network.

  • Police in Strasbourg

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    December 11, 2018: Strasbourg shooting

    A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament. At least two people were killed and 12 injured. Prosecutors opened a terror investigation. France immediately raised its national security alert to its highest level in anticipation of copycat attacks.

  • Police officers enter the scene of a deadly knife attack in Paris, France (picture alliance/MAXPPP/O. Corsan)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack

    A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

  • Flowers placed for policeman Arnaud Beltrame

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis

    An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. Four people are killed, including including policeman Arnaud Beltrame.

  • Emergency vehicle outside the Marseille train station (Reuters/J.P. Pelissier)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack

    A man fatally stabs two women at the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post by its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

  • Police on the Champs-Elysees (Imago/Zuma Press/A. Freindorf)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting

    A gunman opens fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

  • Soldiers stand guard outside the Louvre and point to the building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Zihnioglu)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre

    Soldiers shoot and severely injure a knife-wielding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

  • A muslim mourns in front of a church (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 26, 2016: Murder of Normandy priest

    Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's Mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

  • People look at candle tributes and flowers on the promenade boardwalk in Nice (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice

    On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major seaside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living in coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

  • Medics attend to victims on the street of Paris while onlookers watch (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    November 13, 2015: Paris attacks

    France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande calls it an act of war by IS.

  • Investigators search a train as it sits in the station (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bonniere)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted

    A deadly attack is averted: On a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man opens fire with an assault rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

  • Police outside the gas factory (Reuters/E. Foudrot)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    June 26, 2015: Beheading, truck explosion near Lyon

    Yassin Salhi beheads his boss and displays the head, along with two Islamic flags, on the gate outside a gas plant near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The attempt fails, but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

  • People hold up signs reading Je Suis Charlie (AFP/Getty Images/G. Tibbon)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo, Jewish supermarket attack

    Two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on January 9 at a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida.

    Author: Cristina Burack


kw/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

DW recommends

Dutch police find bomb-making materials after 'terror' arrests

Dutch investigators say they have found a "large quantity" of bomb-making materials likely to be used in a car bomb. The discovery was made after the arrest of seven terror suspects. (28.09.2018)  

Dutch police shoot suspect in stabbing at Amsterdam train station

Authorities cordoned off areas of Amsterdam's central rail station after people were wounded in a stabbing incident. The two injured were US citizens who were in Amsterdam on holiday. (31.08.2018)  

Terror attacks in France since 2015

France has been hit by several terror attacks since 2015, when "Islamic State" militants launched a brutal attack across Paris. Over the past three years, there have been other attacks, and close calls. (13.05.2018)  

WWW links

Police statement

Police statement

