  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
The National Slavery monument in Amsterdam.
The Dutch slave trade happened in the 16th and 17th centuries.Image: Remko de Waal/ANP/AFP
PoliticsNetherlands

Netherlands expected to apologize for slavery

52 minutes ago

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is due to deliver a speech in The Hague, with other ministers traveling to former Dutch colonies for the event. Some affected nations and groups have criticized the move.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L973

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday is due to give a speech in which he is widely expected to formally apologize for his country's historical role in slavery and its consequences into the present day. 

The move would mark a U-turn for the Dutch prime minister, who had previously refused to deliver the apology, arguing that it would start a "polarizing" debate in the Netherlands.

Rutte will speak in The Hague, while other Dutch ministers are traveling to seven former colonies in South America and the Caribbean for this event.

The ministers headed to Suriname, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, Saba and St. Eustatius to "discuss the Cabinet response and its significance on location with those present" after Rutte's speech, the government said. 

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Criticism of apology

Some groups and affected countries have criticized the move, saying they were not consulted by the Netherlands about this.

Caribbean nation Sint Maarten's Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs told Dutch media on Saturday that the island would not accept a Dutch apology if made. "Let me be clear that we won't accept an apology until our advisory committee has discussed it and we as a country discussed it," she said.  

The Dutch empire in the 16th and 17th centuries shipped around 600,000 Africans as part of their slave trade, mostly to the Caribbean and South America.

The United Provinces, now known as the Netherlands, had colonies in Suriname, the island of Curacao, South Africa and Indonesia during the height of its power. It was the third-largest colonial power.

Slavery was formally abolished in 1863, but the practice ended in 1873 after a transition period of 10 years. 

tg/fb  (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man in a cage

50 million in modern slavery — UN

50 million in modern slavery — UN

According to a report by two UN agencies, the number of people in forced labor or marriages increased by 10 million between 2016 and 2021. Climate change and the coronavirus pandemic are contributing factors.
PoliticsSeptember 12, 2022
A painting of Napoleon Bonaparte leading the War of the first coalition in 1796

Remembering that Napoleon reinstated slavery in France

Remembering that Napoleon reinstated slavery in France

As France marks the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on May 5, his role in reinstating slavery after it was abolished prompts a renewed look at his legacy.
CultureMay 4, 2021
African Roots | Sultan Njoya Ibrahim

DW's African Roots project: Making Africa's history tangible

DW's African Roots project: Making Africa's history tangible

'African Roots' is celebrating 50 portraits of significant figures in African history. Narrated with African voices, they serve as the basis for debates on the web, radio, or historical sites.
HistoryMay 12, 2021
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Scene from auditorium at COP15

UN conference reaches historic biodiversity deal

Nature and Environment1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

History4 hours ago02:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage