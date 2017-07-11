Netherlands election: PM Rutte's party on track to win most seats

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD party was projected to come out on top in the Netherlands' general election on Wednesday, in a vote overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exit polls put the VVD taking 36 out of 150 seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.

If the vote tallies confirm the projections, the figure would be enough for a clear mandate for the VVD to form a government.

"This shows that the Netherlands trusts the VVD and Mark Rutte to continue in this unprecedented crisis,'' VVD lawmaker Sophie Hermans said.

D66 surge

The pro-EU D66 party, which has challenged Rutte's European policies, is on course to secure second place, while anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders lost ground to move into third, public broadcaster NOS predicted.

Normally the most reliable of gauges for an election result, the exit poll for this vote has a greater margin for error, according to Ipsos, who conducted the research.

Ipsos said the uncertainty caused by voting in the COVID-19 pandemic meant that there could be "a difference of two seats per party. A difference of more than two seats cannot be completely ruled out,'' Ipsos said in a statement.

rs,jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters)