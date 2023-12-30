Nepalese star cricketer Lamichhane convicted of rape

Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane could face up to 10 years in jail after being convicted of raping an 18-year-old girl. He remains free on bail with his sentencing scheduled for January.

A judge in Kathmandu has found the country’s best known cricketer, Sandeep Lamichhane, guilty of rape.

The 23-year-old remains out on bail and will face sentencing on January 10.

Lamichhane assaulted an 18-year-old in September 2022. The Kathmandu District Court concluded that the victim was not a minor at the time of the assault. The cricketer could face up to 10 years in jail.

On the day of his conviction, Lamichhane had captained local club team PARSA Club XI to victory over the Nepal Army Club in a Nepal Pro Club Championship match in Birgunj.

"We did not expect this judgement... we are frustrated," lawyer Sabita Bhandari Baral told Reuters. "We'll definitely appeal."

Rights groups protest Lamichhane playing for Nepal

Following Lamichhane’s arrest, he was stripped by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) of the captaincy.

However he continued to play for Nepal, coming back to the team in February 2023 despite protests from women’s rights groups within the country.

Lamichhane played in a Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series at home, against Namibia and Scotland. Notably, none of Namibian or Scottish players shook his hand at any stage of the event.

The spinner had played in T20 franchise tournaments across the world and became the first Nepalese player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018 when he was drafted by the Delhi Capitals.

