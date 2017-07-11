Nepal political chaos delays justice for rebel conflict victims

Suman Adhikari was 23 when his father was killed by Maoist rebels during a bloody conflict in Nepal.

"They dragged him to the hills with his hands and knees tied. Then they hung him from a tree using his own muffler. They shot him in the head and stabbed him in the chest and stomach. This is how they killed my father. For refusing to give the rebels money," Adhikari told DW.

Adhikari has told this story countless times over the past 19 years. He still awaits justice for his father and closure for himself.

"It's a painful story to share over and over again but with no help from any state mechanism we don't know where to turn," he said.

In 2004, 61-year-old Ganga Maya Adhikari lost her teenage son to rebel violence and then lost her husband during a hunger strike to demand justice for their son. In December 2020, she started a hunger strike, vowing not to eat until her son receives justice.

According to local media reports, Adhikhari's health condition has been deteriorating, but she remains undeterred.

Victims of Maoists seek justice

These people are among thousands in Nepal who have been demanding justice many years after the armed conflict between the Maoist Communist Party of Nepal and government forces ended with the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA) in 2006.

The conflict lasted a decade and tens of thousands of people were tortured, raped, killed and forcibly disappeared.

The CPA cleared the way for the establishment of two transitional justice mechanisms — the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) — to investigate violations and crimes against humanity.

The post-conflict political instability in Nepal has been seen as a key factor delaying investigations.

With the dissolution of Nepal's parliament in December and the recent split in the ruling party, victims and their families feel that justice will once again take a backseat in the face of political problems.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch and Advocacy Forum-Nepal published in November 2020, there have been "hardly any successful prosecutions" since the end of the fighting.

"The main problem with the law is its amnesty provisions. The commissions can recommend amnesty even in cases of severe human rights violations," Om Praksh Sen Thakuri, Director of Advocacy Forum-Nepal, told DW.

Human rights violations ignored

Shortly after the law was enacted in 2015, the blanket amnesty provisions were challenged before the court. Following this, the Supreme Court gave the order to amend the law saying that those accused of serious human rights violations cannot be pardoned.

The order is yet to be implemented.

Conflict victims and activists say that the political fragility in the country is to be blamed for the delay in the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

"The political uncertainty in Nepal has a huge impact on transitional justice because the government is changing time and again," Thakuri said.

"You also see that from the peace agreement that the main political party that was accused of human rights violations is always in power whether in a coalition government or a full government. It has hugely impacted transitional justice and victims rights," he added.

Several Nepal governments have also been accused of protecting those accused of war crimes.

"Accused perpetrators are in power. They don't want to amend the law because they fear that if they amend the law, they might be arrested. There is impunity. The political changes, combined with political shielding have affected transitional justice," Thakuri said.

What is 'transitional justice?'

The transitional justice commissions were established nine years after the signing of the peace accord. Currently, the TRC has more than 63,000 complaints of human rights violations from the conflict-era while the CIEDP has over 3,200 complaints.

Victims say that because the commissions were formed on a flawed law, there has been little progress on transitional justice.

"The commissions have failed. They don't investigate and they don't work for justice. The TRC and CIEDP have been around for six years but we have no trust in them because the law is faulty. The process is not credible and transparent," said Suman Adhikari, who is also the founder of Conflict Victims Common Platform, an umbrella network of victims' organizations.

Adhikari said that scores of victims have died without justice and reparations, while their family members have never learned the truth about what happened to their loved ones.

For a society transitioning to a post-conflict phase, confidence building measures are critical.

However, a failure to achieve political stability, and the alleged inaction from the commissions, have made many conflict victims lose trust in the state machinery as a whole.

"The government has no clear cut idea of how the confidence building measures work. Peace should be kept in the center.

We cannot give blanket amnesty. So how do we cluster the cases? Which sort of cases are to be prosecuted and which can be brought in the reconciliation process, is what needs to be looked at," Khima Nanda Bashyal, Focal officer of transitional justice at National Human Rights Commission Nepal, said.

Meanwhile, those like Suman Adhikari are increasingly feeling alienated.

"We are left doubting whether we are citizens of this country or not. It is the state's responsibility to investigate human rights violations. But we have been struggling. We were victimized before and we are being victimized after the conflict. We have never received the guardianship of the state. Now we don't even care if there is a parliament, justice is all we want," Adhikari said.