Nepal convicts 'Buddha Boy' of child sexual abuse

The controversial spiritual leader, believed by followers to be the reincarnation of Buddha, was accused of abusing underage devotees. He had spent years on the run before Nepalese officials arrested him in January.

Ram Bahadur Bamjan, revered by his followers as "Buddha Boy," was convicted by the Sarlahi District Court in Nepal on Monday of sexually abusing a minor.

Bamjan, whom his followers believe to be the reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, better known as Buddha, was arrested in January for the sexual assault of a minor as well as suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his devotees.

Bamjan could face up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 1. He also has the option of appealing the ruling.

Who is 'Buddha Boy'?

Ram Bahadur Bamjan gained fame as a teenager in 2005, when he claimed to be able to meditate motionless without food or drink for months on end.

Though Buddhist scholars were skeptical of the claims, he gained a following that swelled into the tens of thousands, especially among the people of southern Nepal.

Dozens of physical and sexual assault claims were filed against the self-proclaimed guru as far back as 2010. At the time he said he had beaten followers because they had disturbed his meditation.

On the run for years, the 33-year-old was arrested by officers from Nepal's Central Investigation Bureau this January on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu.

Bamjan sought to escape arrest by jumping out of a second-story window. Authorities say they seized $250,000 (€234,000) in cash from his apartment when he was arrested.

Though his fame faded after the onslaught of allegations of sexual assault, thousands of devotees nevertheless still worship and live at his ashrams in the south of Nepal.

In 2019, authorities opened a separate investigation into the disappearance of four devotees from one of his ashrams after police were contacted by the missing individuals' families. A trial in that case is pending.

