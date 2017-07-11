NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference ahead of defense ministers meeting

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday NATO had not noticed any differences in Russia's nuclear posture despite recent utterances from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nevertheless, the military alliance needed to remain "vigilant."

"While Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, President Putin is failing in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The NATO head also said that Putin started the war by invading Ukraine, and it is therefore up to the Russian president to end the conflict by "withdrawing troops."

Stoltenberg, whose comments come after two days of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, said: "With a difficult winter ahead it is even more important that North America and Europe continue to stand united in support for Ukraine and in defense of our people."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

jsi/rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP)