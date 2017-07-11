 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference ahead of defense ministers meeting | News | DW | 11.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference ahead of defense ministers meeting

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is briefing the media following two days of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. His remarks come ahead of a scheduled meeting with NATO defense ministers.

Click here to watch live

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is speaking with reporters ahead of a defense ministers meeting

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday NATO had not noticed any differences in Russia's nuclear posture despite recent utterances from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nevertheless, the military alliance needed to remain "vigilant."

"While Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, President Putin is failing in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The NATO head also said that Putin started the war by invading Ukraine, and it is therefore up to the Russian president to end the conflict by "withdrawing troops."

Stoltenberg, whose comments come after two days of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, said: "With a difficult winter ahead it is even more important that North America and Europe continue to stand united in support for Ukraine and in defense of our people."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

jsi/rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Advertisement