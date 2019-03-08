 NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk, cites suit size problem | News | DW | 26.03.2019

News

NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk, cites suit size problem

A first women-only spacewalk has been cancelled by the US NASA space agency when the right size space suits could not be found. Instead the spacewalk will be conducted by a man and a woman.

Astronaut Anne McClain, USA at the ISS (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA)

NASA, the US space agency, has cancelled the first all-female spacewalk due to a lack of a spacesuit in the right size.

Anne McClain and Christina Koch had been scheduled to step into the history books in a spacewalk this coming Friday, during the final week of Women's History Month. 

McClain, however, will now give up her place on the mission to her male colleague Nick Hague, NASA announced late Monday.

Christina Hammock Koch and Nick Hague (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Kudryavtsev)

An all-female spacewalk had to be cancelled

"Mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station," NASA said in a statement.

"McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso – essentially the shirt of the spacesuit – fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it."

NASA said the decision to change the plan was made in consultation with McClain after a spacewalk last week.

"Anne trained in M and L and thought she could use a large but decided after Friday's spacewalk a medium fits better," wrote spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz​ on Twitter.

"In this case, it's easier (and faster!) to change spacewalkers than reconfigure the spacesuit," Schierholz explained.

Read more: How spacesuits work

Disappointment

It has been nearly 60 years since the first human blasted off into space. Since then, fewer than 11 percent of the 500 people who have traveled to space have been women, and spacewalk teams have either been all-male or male-female.

Internationalen Raumstation ISS (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA)

The International Space station orbits the earth

McClain and Koch were both part of the 2013 NASA class which was made up of a 50-50 gender divide.

The NASA announcement was met with disappointment and anger by many following the much-anticipated mission on social media, with some arguing an all-female spacewalk was overdue.

Others said they were sad that a milestone moment on women's space exploration had been deferred, but understood that safety came first.

"I'm super disappointed about the all-woman spacewalk not happening as scheduled this Friday but I'm also super supportive of astronauts having the authority to say 'I would be safer using a different piece of equipment''," wrote Emily Lakdawalla, a senior editor at the US non-profit The Planetary Society.

  • ISS Zarya Functional Cargo Block (NASA)

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    A 19,000 kilo building block

    The first module of the International Space Station was sent into orbit 20 years ago. It was the Russian-made Zarya, a "Functional Cargo Block" — also known as FGB. Zarya came in at 19,000 kilograms (41,000 pounds) and was 12 meters (39 feet) long. It was commissioned and paid for by America and built by a Russian space company. It was the start of two decades of international cooperation.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Larger than a six-bedroom house

    The International Space Station is home to an international crew of six people, who also work there. It travels at a speed of five miles per second (8kps), orbiting Earth every 90 minutes. Eight solar arrays provide power to the station and make it the second brightest object in the night sky after the moon. You don't need a telescope to see it.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Expedition 1

    This was the ISS's first long-term crew: American astronaut William Shepherd (center) and his two Russian fellow workers, cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko (left) and Sergei Krikalev (right). They moved into the ISS on November 2, 2000, and stayed for 136 days.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Scott Kelly

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Up to one year

    On average, space station crews, also known as expeditions, stay in space for about five and a half months. Some crew members, however, have broken that record — for example, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (photo) and Roscosmos cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko. They lived and worked in space for a whole year.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Multinational

    This is Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield strumming his guitar on the ISS at Christmas 2012. Since 2000, crew members and Space Flight Participants (self-financed space tourists) have come from 18 different countries. The most have come from the USA and Russia. Other teams have included people from Japan, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and South Africa.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Shuttle bus

    Crew members and supplies arrive at the ISS via transfer vehicles and space freighters. This photo shows space shuttle Atlantis, which operated until 2011, docking onto the space station. These days, astronauts arrive at the ISS in a Soyuz capsule.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Out for a walk

    There have been more than 210 spacewalks — "EVA" in astronaut terms — at the ISS since 2000. This photo shows astronaut Mike Hopkins on a spacewalk on December 24, 2013.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Extraordinary exterior

    The ISS has several robotic arms. This one, Canadarm2, is 57.7 feet (17.58 meters) long when fully extended, and has seven motorized joints. It can lift 220,000 pounds (100 tons), which is the weight of a space shuttle orbiter. This photo shows astronaut Stephen K. Robinson anchored to Canadarm2's foot restraint.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Blue Dot mission

    Crew members spend about 35 hours per week conducting research. On his first mission, dubbed "Blue Dot," German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst observed and analyzed changes to the human body that occur in microgravity. Gerst's second mission at the ISS started in June 2018. In October 2018, he became the first German astronaut to command the ISS.

  • Sojus-Kapsel mit ISS-Crew auf dem Weg zur Landung in Kasachstan

    Happy birthday, ISS! The International Space Station at 20

    Back home

    When their time at the ISS is over, astronauts are taken away in a Soyuz capsules. They fall to Earth with a parachute to ease their landing. Welcome home!

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


av/jm (dpa, Reuters)

