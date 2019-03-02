 SpaceX capsule splashes down in Atlantic after ISS mission | News | DW | 08.03.2019

News

SpaceX capsule splashes down in Atlantic after ISS mission

"Crew Dragon," the new space capsule built by private firm SpaceX, has splashed down successfully in the Atlantic Ocean. The capsule is designed to transport astronauts to the ISS.

Space X Crew Dragon Kapsel NASA BdTD (Reuters/NASA/A. McClain)

The unmanned Crew Dragon space capsule on Friday successfully concluded a six-day return trip to the International Space Station, splashing down near Cape Canaveral in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the US state of Florida at 1345 UTC (8:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

Parachutes were deployed to slow the capsule's descent into the sea. 

The '"Demo-1" was the first private mission to the ISS, and the first time a space vessel capable of carrying humans had been launched from US soil in eight years.

The splashdown had been seen as the most difficult part of the trip, with the capsule passing quickly through Earth's atmosphere engulfed in flames before having its descent slowed by parachutes.

Mission control watched the Dragon capsule come down to earth

Crewed mission to come

The capsule, which reached the ISS on Sunday, undocked from the station at 0732 UTC Friday while over Sudan.

The flight, whose only passenger was a test dummy called Ripley, was a test ahead of a mission with a crew on board.

Scheduled for July, SpaceX mission Demo-2 plans to carry the company's first two NASA astronauts.

Ripley in the space capsule (picture-alliance/Newscom/UPI Photo/SpaceX)

Ripley's trip went without a hitch

The SpaceX project was undertaken together with the US aerospace organization NASA, which currently relies on the Russian space program and its Soyuz spacecraft to shuttle astronauts to the ISS research facility.

The company was founded in 2002 by South African entrepreneur Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and working toward colonizing Mars.

Read more: 2018: Highlights in Space 

  • Tesla Elon Musk (picture allianc/dpa/A. Sokolow)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A serial entrepreneur

    Tech visionary Musk intends to revolutionize transportation, both on earth and in space, and the way humans lead their lives. Over the past two decades, the South African-born American entrepreneur has emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most recognized faces worldwide. Musk was cofounder of Paypal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2002.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rakete am Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Eying space

    In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company currently valued at over $20 billion. He wants to make space travel cheaper and, eventually, enable human life on Mars, thus giving human kind a chance at becoming multi-planetary species.

  • SpaceX will Menschen ab 2024 auf den Mars bringen (picture-alliance/dpa/Press Association Images/Spacex)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A mission to Mars

    SpaceX's Falcon and Dragon rocket programs both already deliver payloads into Earth's orbit. The company has said it wants to launch its Mars-bound cargo flight in 2022, followed by the first Mars flight with passengers in 2024.

  • Tesla Motors Modell 3 electric cars (Reuters/Tesla)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Transforming transportation

    After founding SpaceX, Musk set up Tesla in 2003 to come up with electric autonomous vehicles and renewable energy solutions. But production bottlenecks have plagued the company, with much of its future banked on the Model 3, its first mid-price, mass-market vehicle.

  • USA Vorstellung Elektro-LKW Tesla Semi (Reuters/A. Sage)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Really big Teslas are coming

    After the foray into electric cars, Musk last year opened a new chapter in his book of visions as he unveiled the prototype of a futuristic all-electric heavy truck. The vehicle — dubbed the Tesla Semi — is set to go into production in 2019. It would boast 500 miles of range, a battery and motors that will last 1 million miles and cheaper total operating costs than diesel models, Musk claimed.

  • USA Vorstellung Solardach von Tesla und SolarCity (picture-alliance/Newscom/Tesla/UPI)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Roofs made of solar tiles

    Besides running SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has also invested in the solar energy company SolarCity to turn his vision of a solar-powered future into a reality. Musk said houses equipped with Tesla's Solar Roof would feed energy to Powerwall, a sleek storage unit designed to act as an electricity fill-up station for both the house and a Tesla electric car.

  • Tesla Energy Powerwall (Reuters/P. T. Fallon)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Dreaming an electric future

    In 2015, Musk unveiled Powerwall, a home battery unit with a selling price of $3,500 for 10kWh and $3,000 for 7kWh. The Powerwall can be controlled via one's phone, from anywhere. But slow production rates have proved to be a problem.

  • Hyperloop Testing (picture alliance/AP Photo/SpaceX)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Hyperloop

    Hyperloop came into global prominence after it was proposed by Musk in 2013. It is viewed as a next-generation transportation system — a "fifth mode" of transport (after planes, trains, cars and boats). It uses magnetically-levitated pods and sealed partial vacuum transit tubes to move people and freight at supersonic speeds estimated to reach over 700 miles per hour (1,127 kilometers per hour).

  • Indien Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day von Intel (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Merging brain with AI

    In 2016, Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup that is reportedly trying to create brain-computer interfaces by integrating the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI). The project is currently at an early stage of development.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


tj,jm/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

SpaceX's Dragon capsule docks at the International Space Station

SpaceX has successfully docked an unmanned astronaut capsule to the International Space Station. It was a big test for the SpaceX program, which aims to give NASA a second option for sending astronauts to space. (03.03.2019)  

SpaceX launches new crew capsule on unmanned flight to International Space Station

A newly designed unmanned crew capsule is on its way to the ISS on a test flight launched by private US aerospace company SpaceX. The sole passenger is a test dummy named Ripley. (02.03.2019)  

2018: Highlights in Space

Next year will bring three bright planets, two total lunar eclipses, a new powerful rocket, Alexander Gerst's second term in the ISS, a Mars mission and the launch of Europe's spacecraft to Mercury. (29.12.2017)  

From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

Billionaire investor and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has always done things his own way, from designing space rockets to manufacturing electric cars. Here's a look at some of his grand futuristic projects. (08.08.2018)  

Related content

SpaceX rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral 02.03.2019

The US aerospace company SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket with a crew capsule toward the International Space Station. For now, the only passenger is a life-size test dummy, but the flight is seen as a crucial test for resuming manned US missions.

USA Cape Canaveral Start der SpaceX Falcon 9 Rakete

SpaceX launches new crew capsule on unmanned flight to International Space Station 02.03.2019

A newly designed unmanned crew capsule is on its way to the ISS on a test flight launched by private US aerospace company SpaceX. The sole passenger is a test dummy named Ripley.

Screenshot - SpaceX Dragon auf dem Weg zur ISS

SpaceX's Dragon capsule docks at the International Space Station 03.03.2019

SpaceX has successfully docked an unmanned astronaut capsule to the International Space Station. It was a big test for the SpaceX program, which aims to give NASA a second option for sending astronauts to space.

