NASA bids farewell to historic Mars rover Opportunity

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday announced that it was bidding a final farewell to "one of the most successful and enduring feats of interplanetary exploration."

"NASA's Opportunity rover mission is at an end after almost 15 years exploring the surface of Mars and helping lay the groundwork for NASA's return to the Red Planet," NASA said in a statement. NASA engineers had tried for months to revive the rover following a devastating dust storm.

Opportunity landed on Mars in the Meridiani Planum region on January 24, 2004. Although only expected to last 90 days, Opportunity beat NASA scientists' most ambitious expectations. It sent its last signal from Perseverance Valley.

During its time on the Red Planet, Opportunity sent Earth more than 217,000 images, including 15 360-degree color panoramas of the surface.

Read more: Our first InSight into the interior of Mars

'An icon'

One of the rover's most famous acts was discovering evidence of water on Mars, which prompted scientists to consider the potential for life on the Solar System's fourth planet from the Sun.

"For more than a decade, Opportunity has been an icon in the field of planetary exploration, teaching us about Mars' ancient past as a wet, potentially habitable planet and revealing uncharted Martian landscapes," said Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

US Vice President Mike Pence expressed his gratitude to Opportunity and its team "for showing us the beauty and wonder of Mars."

"Congratulations to the entire Mars Rovers team," Pence said in a tweet. "Through ingenuity and hard work, you turned a 90-day mission into 15 years."

Read more: Life on Mars? Planet has an underground lake of liquid water, say Italian researchers

InSight Mars lander moments NASA scientists jump for joy InSight is a $1 billion international project. It includes a German mechanical mole that will burrow down 16 feet (5 meters) to measure Mars' internal heat. The lander also has a French seismometer for measuring quakes, if they exist on our smaller, geologically calmer neighbor. Because of the distance between Earth and Mars, it took eight minutes for confirmation to arrive.

InSight Mars lander moments The first picture The three-legged InSight landed on the western side of Elysium Planitia, the plain that NASA was aiming for. Project manager Tom Hoffman said the spacecraft landed close to the bull's-eye, but NASA did not have yet have the final calculations. The 800-pound (360-kilogram) InSight is stationary and will operate from the same spot for the next two years.

InSight Mars lander moments InSight over Mars InSight was trailed throughout its six-month 300-million-mile (482-million-kilometer) journey by a pair of tiny satellites. The two experimental satellites not only relayed the good news in almost real time, they sent back InSight's first snapshot of Mars just 4½ minutes after landing. Up to now, the success rate at the red planet was only 40 percent.

InSight Mars lander moments Entering the Martian atmosphere InSight reached the surface of Mars after going from 12,300 mph (19,800 kph) to zero in six minutes flat, using a parachute and braking engines. "Landing on Mars is one of the hardest single jobs that people have to do in planetary exploration," said InSight's lead scientist, Bruce Banerdt. It was NASA's ninth attempt to land at Mars since the 1976 Viking probes.

InSight Mars lander moments In for the duration InSight will remain in one place during the two-year mission. The stationary 800-pound (360-kilogram) lander will use its 6-foot (1.8-meter) robotic arm to place a mechanical mole and seismometer on the ground. The mole will measure the planet's internal heat, while the seismometer listens for possible quakes. InSight has no life-detecting capability, however. That will be left to future rovers. Author: Andy Valvur



An Earthly legacy

Despite the loss of Opportunity, NASA's Mars rover operations are to continue in the Curiosity and the Mars 2020 missions.

John Callas, manager of the Mars Exploration Rover project at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, said Opportunity's legacy will continue to inspire missions to the Red Planet.

"What I suppose I'll cherish most is the impact Opportunity had on us here on Earth," said Callas. "It's the technical legacy of the Mars Exploration Rovers, which is carried aboard Curiosity and the upcoming Mars 2020 mission. Farewell, Opportunity, and well done."

Read more: What you can see in space in 2019

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life The robotic giant Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers. It landed on August 6, 2012 and has since traveled about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life What's in it? For example, it contains special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Not just scratching the surface Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "yellowknife bay" inside the Gale Crater.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Off to the lab! The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life A tiny predecessor Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4thm 1997 the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind - in the dust of the Red Planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an x-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Size comparison Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: one centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms - roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to four or five centimeters per second.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Almost four months of duty Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27th, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Paving the way for tomorrow's technology Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling Opportunity proved more lucky and is still in service today.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Lots of gadgets Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It is currently operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life The Red Planet's landscapes This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible - hopefully at least another five years and much longer. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then - or would it be better leave Mars to the robots? Author: Fabian Schmidt



ls/amp (AFP, AP, dpa)