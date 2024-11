11/27/2024 November 27, 2024

Namibia voted for a new parliament and president. The ruling SWAPO party seeks to extend its 34-year rule with the country's first female head of state. Strong opposition could force Namibia's first runoff as unemployment and poverty erode SWAPO’s support. With results expected in days, DW reporter Jasko Rust explained how this might be the latest setback for post-colonial leaders in the region.