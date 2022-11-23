  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Statue of Curt von Francois being removed
Curt von Francois, according to colonial history, was the founder of Windhoek in 1890Image: Lisa Ossenbrink/dpa/picture alliance
HistoryNamibia

Namibia: Statue of German colonial ruler removed

2 hours ago

A statue of German colonial official, Curt von Francois, was moved from its pedestal in Namibia's capital Windhoek to a museum after activists criticized it as a symbol of oppression.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jxni

Authorities in the Namibian capital Windhoek on Wednesday removed a statue of a German colonial governor following a campaign to have it taken down.

Windhoek city spokesman Harold Akwenya told German news agency DPA that the statue of Curt von Francois — considered by many to be the city's founder — would be moved to the Independence Museum for safekeeping.

The statue of Windhoek's first governor being lifted by a crane
The statue of Curt von Francois will be moved to the Independence Museum with a decision yet to be made on what should replace itImage: Lisa Ossenbrink/dpa/picture alliance

Francois' descendent slams removal of statue

The statue of von Francois had been standing since 1965. However, a petition to have it removed — because of what it represents to many Namibians — was started in 2020 by activist Hildegard Titus.

Former mayor of Windhoek Job Amupanda told DPA that the statue's removal was "the beginning of a process to decolonize Windhoek."

However, not all Namibians are happy to see the removal of von Francois' statue. Local publication, The Namibian, spoke to von Francois' great-grandson Ruprecht von Francois, who told the publication that the move was a slight on von Francois' legacy and amounted to discrimination against Damara history.

Von Francois' great-grandson said that his ancestor was married to his great-Grandmother — Amalia ǃGawaxas, who was a Damara princess — and that as the founder of Windhoek he "has done a lot for this country."

Examining Germany’s brutal history in Namibia

Who was von Francois?

Von Francois was a senior officer in the German colonial forces and according to colonial history, founded Windhoek in 1890.

In 1893, there were skirmishes between German soldiers sent to protect German settlers and local clans including the Herero and Nama. Von Francois ordered an attack on Nama Chief Hendrik Witbooi and the village of Hornkranz during which women, children and the elderly were massacred.

The German colonial forces, like others on the African continent, brutally suppressed any attempt at insurrection. In 1904 to 1907, mass murder took place and this period of history is now widely accepted as the 20th century's first genocide. 

In May 2021, the German government recognized the atrocities committed against the Herero and Nama as genocide and pledged to spend €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) over 30 years for infrastructure and development aid. 

The aid did not include official reparations. Herero and Nama leaders derided the payments as "unacceptable." 

Berlin has rejected demands for new negotiations and insists on implementing the controversial deal.

kb/dj (dpa,KNA)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Visual representation of open lock and binary code digits on a smartphone backdropped by cropped waving flags of the European Union and Russia

European Parliament hit by 'sophisticated' cyberattack

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics5 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe7 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Family homes in a neighborhood

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Does it make sense to install heat pumps in older buildings?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts18 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

PoliticsNovember 22, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage