  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
PoliticsChina

Myanmar's isolated junta chief visits China

November 5, 2024

Min Aung Hlaing is visiting the Chinese city of Kunming for a meeting of states from the Greater Mekong Subregion. It comes as the military junta seeks to sure up support both at home and abroad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mcdZ
Min Aung Hlaing shaking hands with Myanmar military officers
Min Aung Hlaing departed Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, on TuesdayImage: The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing embarked on an official visit to China on Tuesday — the first such trip since his army seized power in February 2021.

Min Aung Hlaing will visit Kunming for a summit of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), which also includes Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV said Min Aung Hlaing will also attend "meetings with Chinese government officials to discuss ways to enhance goodwill, economic and various sectors between the two governments and the people."

China has maintained good working relations with the isolated military junta but instability within Myanmar is seen as threatening Beijing's strategic and business interests.

China and Myanmar's delicate ties

Myanmar is a vital part of China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, with railways and pipelines to link China's landlocked southwest to the Indian Ocean.

But the relationship is wracked by decades of mistrust.

As recently as last year, junta supporters said China gave its tacit backing to a major rebel offensive in return for the dismantling of major online scam compounds that are run by Chinese human traffickers in Myanmar.

Things are not going well for Myanmar's military government: Kyle Matthews, Concordia University Montreal

Crisis Group's senior Myanmar adviser Richard Horsey said Min Aung Hlaing had been lobbying for an official invitation ever since the 2021 coup as a public show of support.

Chinese state media referred to the coup at the time as a "cabinet reshuffle."

"While this [invitation to the summit] still implies recognition as head of state, it does not have the same diplomatic weight as a bilateral invitation to visit Beijing," Horsey told the AFP news agency.

The visit could also potentially backfire on the junta as it fights for control over the country.

"If anything, it could create new problems, as the general is likely to be perceived as making major economic and geo-strategic concessions to Beijing in exchange for Chinese assistance," Jason Tower from the United States Institute of Peace told AFP.

zc/sms (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

ASEAN leaders take part in a plenary session of the 44th Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos.

New push for Myanmar peace plan at ASEAN summit

New push for Myanmar peace plan at ASEAN summit

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have already tried to find a negotiated solution to the Myanmar crisis, but without success so far. Since 2021 the country has been in the grip of a civil war. How could ASEAN contribute to improve the situation in Myanmar?
PoliticsOctober 9, 202404:01 min