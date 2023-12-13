Myanmar's Buddhists and Christians join fight against junta

DW spoke with an armed group in Chin state that includes Buddhists and Christians who said they left civilian life to free Myanmar from the junta's grip on power.

Young fighters with the "Chinland Defense Forces" pack the floor of a tarpaulin-walled room at their mountain base on a Saturday evening, chanting over Buddhist texts illuminated by candles and smartphones.

This is the headquarters for the Chinland Defense Force – Kalay, Kabaw, Gangaw (CDF-KKG) battalion 4. And Saturdays are for Buddhists in this resistance group to pray.

The CDF-KKG is fighting Myanmar's military junta, which has been losing ground across the country in recent months to an offensive by armed ethnic militias. The junta took power in a 2021 coup, and since then, Myanmar has been locked in conflict between the military and resistance groups.

The battalion's base in Myanmar's northeastern Chin state is cut into a mountainside overlooking the townships in the bordering Sagaing Region to the east.

The military overran their previous base in the valley. The mountainside's thick tree cover provides cover from junta jets and drones.

Ethnic groups come together in fight against junta

Chinland Defense Force groups, tied to geographic areas in Chin state, overwhelmingly consist of Chin Christians fighting Myanmar's military.

However, CDF-KKG has more mixed membership and includes Bamar Buddhists — the majority ethnic and religious group in Myanmar. And in this battalion, fighters from different backgrounds and identities embody the ideas of equality they want for their country.

Sin Bout, 23, is from a Buddhist family in Sagaing Region's Kale Township. He left university after the coup, joining CDF-KKG in March 2022.

He said state-run schools told him that the various ethnic armies fighting Myanmar's military were terrorists. That includes the Chin National Army, which supports defense force groups like his.

"After the coup, I know they are not terrorists. They are fighting for their freedom," said Sin Bout. It's a fight he's joined.

On Sundays, there's a Christian service. Resistance members play guitar and sing gospel songs.

Sang Nu, a Chin Christian, left medical school to join CDF-KKG. The 23-year-old figured they could use her knowledge of medicine, especially the young women in the group.

Sang Nu grew up experiencing some degree of religious discrimination by the state. New Christian churches couldn't get permits while Buddhist temples multiplied. Ethnic minorities like the Chin seemed to be passed over for government jobs.

It's part of the reason why she joined the resistance. She wants more independence for her Chin community — while working alongside Bamars as compatriots.

Junta tries to exploit religious division

Since the coup, the junta has leaned into religious divisions in Myanmar for legitimacy.

A report by the United States Institute of Peace said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has tried to position himself as a protector of Buddhism, making frequent public appearances with Buddhist leaders.

Under his regime, the world's largest sculpture of a sitting Buddha at 25 meters tall was completed in July in the capital, Naypyitaw.

However, Sang Nu said there's no tension between the different ethnic and religious fighters in the battalion.

"We feel like we are one family… Our enemy is only the military," she said.

The more important issues they face are a lack of medical supplies and weapons, she added.

And while ethnic and religious divisions aren't present, she said the resistance could do more to include women. Women make up at least 10% of this battalion. But they're rarely sent to the front line. She thinks women can contribute more than providing medical care in the rear.

Resistance draws local support

In the valley below CDF-KKG's mountain base, near the junta-controlled city of Kale, a bare wooden boarding school no longer welcomes students, but a steady stream of resistance fighters.

Austin Mon, 51, was the principal of this school. He lived through two prior uprisings against the military — in 1988 and 1996. At those times, he supported the democracy movements but didn't involve himself in activism. His parents had told him it was too dangerous.

Now with a family of his own, he sees this conflict as his last chance to fight for democracy. He closed his boarding school and was named vice president of the CDF-KKG.

He said around a fifth of his former students have joined the resistance group — youth from diverse ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds.

"When I saw my former students join the CDF, I felt proud. But when they go to the frontline I worry. They are always on my mind when they go. I can't eat or sleep," he said.

As hard as it is leading those former students in wartime, he said he won't miss this revolution like the others. He'll fight until the end.

Sin Bout, the Buddhist fighter at Battalion 4 headquarters, also explained there's no returning home for him until the war is over.

"I miss my family and friends. But we don't have a choice. We feel like it is our duty," he said.

He explained his ideal Myanmar would be a country that supports equal treatment of all ethnic groups and religions, freedom of speech and economic opportunity.

He thinks the military has stolen those things from his generation — as it did to others who came before.

In the cool mountain air of the camp, Sin Bout strums his acoustic guitar and sings songs of revolution he wrote about the struggle for a free Myanmar.

