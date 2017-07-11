 Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports | News | DW | 29.10.2021

Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports

U Win Htein, who is a close confidante of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was given a 20-year jail term by a special court.

U Win Htein

U Win Htein is a senior member from the party of Myanmar’s deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi

U Win Htein, the 79-year-old Myanmar politician, has been sentenced to 20-years in jail for sedition, his lawyer said Friday.

Lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP news agency that they would appeal the verdict.

Win Htein was arrested in the aftermath of a February coup that plunged Myanmar into chaos.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly

