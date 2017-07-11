Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
U Win Htein, who is a close confidante of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was given a 20-year jail term by a special court.
U Win Htein, the 79-year-old Myanmar politician, has been sentenced to 20-years in jail for sedition, his lawyer said Friday.
Lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP news agency that they would appeal the verdict.
Win Htein was arrested in the aftermath of a February coup that plunged Myanmar into chaos.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly