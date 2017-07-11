 Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists | News | DW | 25.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists

These are the country's first executions since the 1980s. Among the executed men, who were accused of "terror acts," were democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and former NLD lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a lawmaker of Myanmar's National League for Democracy, arrives at the Myanmar parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar in 2015

Phyo Zeya Thaw was among those executed

Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists, state media reported on Monday.

The activists were accused of leading "brutal and inhumane terror acts," the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said. These are Myanmar's first in decades.

Who were the executed men?

The executed men included democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, the paper reported.

Thaw was a lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

The other two executed men were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said that the four had been charged under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code. The newspaper said the punishment had been conducted under the prison's procedures.

Watch video 02:45

Desperate Myanmar people escape to Thailand fleeing civil war

A 'vile attempt at instilling fear'

The four were sentenced to death in January in a closed-doors trial. They were accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year. 

Two UN experts called the planned executions a "vile attempt at instilling fear" among the people.

Myanmar authorities engaged in a brutal crackdown to quash protests against the coup. The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group said that 2,100 people have been killed by security forces since the coup.

The AAPP said, before Monday, the last judicial executions in Myanmar took place in the late 1980s.

sdi/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Myanmar: UN court rules Rohingya genocide case can proceed

The International Court of Justice has thrown out Myanmar's objections to queries over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority. This paves the way for the case to be heard in full, a process that could take years.  

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in corruption case

Courts in the military-ruled country have already sentenced the deposed Myanmar leader to six years in prison, but her combined maximum sentences could see her jailed for decades.  

Advertisement