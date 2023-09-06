  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
Press FreedomAsia

Myanmar jails journalist for 20 years over cyclone reporting

September 6, 2023

Photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike has been unfairly sentenced to for 20 years, his employer says. Myanmar's junta has been cracking down on the press since it seized complete control in 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W1Zt
Myanmar Journalist Sai Zaw Thaike
Image: Myanmar Now/REUTERS

A Myanmarphotojournalist working for independent outlet Myanmar Now has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the country's military authorities, his employer said on Wednesday. 

Sai Zaw Thaike has been under arrest since May, when he was reporting on the consequences of Cyclone Mocha. The storm killed more than 140 people in the coastal areas of Myanmar and Bangladesh, many of whom belonged to the persecuted Rohingya minority and were living in refugee camps.

What are the charges against Sai Zaw Thaike?

It is not yet clear, on what charges the journalist was convicted. Following his arrest in May, he had faced charges under four different laws, including a natural disaster law and a telecommunications law.

Journalists at Myanmar Now voiced their criticism. "His sentencing is yet another indication that freedom of the press has been completely quashed under the military junta's rule," editor-in-chief Swe Win said in a statement.

Myanmar Now describes itself as an independent news agency working underground to evade repression by the military junta.

Myanmar - How the Chin are fighting the Junta

ASEAN, US condemn violence in Myanmar

Myanmar's military, already a key player in ruling the country, seized complete control in a coup against the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party in 2021, and has been cracking down on civil society since.

Reports on the conviction of the journalist came just a day after leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed Myanmar's political crisis at their annual summit meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Myanmar is a member of ASEANbut has not been invited to the regional meeting for the second year in a row.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, ASEAN members "urge the Myanmar Armed Forces in particular, and all related parties concerned in Myanmar to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, houses and public facilities, such as schools, hospitals, markets."

US Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in in support of the statement. "The United States will continue to press the regime to end the horrific violence to release all those unjustly detained, and to re-establish Myanmar's path to inclusive democracy," she told ASEAN summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.

One of the deadliest countries for journalists

Myanmar is one of the world's most dangerous places for journalistsaccording to advocacy groups.

Activists at the Detained Journalist Group report that over 150 journalists have been arrested, and four media workers have lost their lives since the coup.

Myanmar's military leadership has yet to comment on the sentencing of Sai Zaw Thaike, but it rejected the ASEAN nations' joint statement, saying: "The views are not objective and decisions are bias and one-sided."

fg/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

LGBTQ rights activists Stasia and Alina speak to DW.

Fighting for LGBTQ rights and for Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 6, 202304:06 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

Nigeria: President Tinubu's 100 days of crises

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Narendra Modi on a screen in front of India's parliament

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

India or Bharat: What is behind the name row?

SocietySeptember 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A pier stretches out into the Baltic Sea as the sun rises

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

What is the Three Seas Initiative and why is it expanding?

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Bogota | Frau auf Motorrad

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

Women in Colombia seek safety on motorbikes

SocietySeptember 6, 202301:54 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage