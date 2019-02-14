 Myanmar hands death sentences to killers of Suu Kyi aide | News | DW | 15.02.2019

News

Myanmar hands death sentences to killers of Suu Kyi aide

A court in Myanmar has passed a death sentence against two men involved in the assassination of prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni, a close aide of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The suspected mastermind remains at large.

Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni

A Myanmar court sentenced two men to death and two others to prison terms on Friday over the 2017 killing of lawyer Ko Ni, a senior member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Ko Ni served as a legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the de facto leader of the country.

One of the men sentenced to death, Kyi Lin, shot Ko Ni in the head at a point blank range at Yangon international airport. The lawyer was getting into a taxi after flying back from an official trip to Indonesia. The gunman also shot and killed the taxi driver who tried to pursue him.

Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority

Ko Ni was known for antagonizing the country's powerful military

The court also passed the death penalty on defendant Aung Win Zaw, who hired the shooter and was involved in planning the murder. Another defendant, Aung Win Htun, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Aung Win Zaw. Another member of the group, Zeyar Phyo, received a five-year-sentence for bankrolling the killing.

The gunman Kyi Lin, a former convict, allegedly received some $60,000 (€53,200) for the daylight hit.

However, authorities are still looking for the fifth suspect,  Aung Win Khine, believed to be the mastermind behind the assassination.

dj/rt (dpa, AP)

Prominent Muslim lawyer assassinated in Myanmar

A legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy and a close aide of Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi has been shot dead outside Yangon's international airport. The motives behind his murder are unclear. (29.01.2017)  

Related content

Aung San Suu Kyi Regierungschefin von Myanmar

Amnesty International takes back its highest honor from Aung San Suu Kyi 12.11.2018

London-based global human rights organization Amnesty International has stripped Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi of its Ambassador of Conscience Award. The cause is her apparent indifference to atrocities.

Singapore | Aung San Suu Kyi

Canada strips Aung San Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship 28.09.2018

Canada's parliament revoked Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's honorary citizenship. It comes as the world's top court conducts a preliminary probe into the mass exodus of the Rohingya people from Myanmar.

Myanmar verurteilte Journalisten

Myanmar: EU, UK call for presidential action after Reuters journalists' appeals rejected 11.01.2019

A Myanmar court has rejected the appeal of two jailed Reuters journalists, leading EU states to call for intervention. The journalists had been reporting on human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state.

