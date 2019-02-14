Myanmar hands death sentences to killers of Suu Kyi aide

A Myanmar court sentenced two men to death and two others to prison terms on Friday over the 2017 killing of lawyer Ko Ni, a senior member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Ko Ni served as a legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the de facto leader of the country.

One of the men sentenced to death, Kyi Lin, shot Ko Ni in the head at a point blank range at Yangon international airport. The lawyer was getting into a taxi after flying back from an official trip to Indonesia. The gunman also shot and killed the taxi driver who tried to pursue him.

Ko Ni was known for antagonizing the country's powerful military

The court also passed the death penalty on defendant Aung Win Zaw, who hired the shooter and was involved in planning the murder. Another defendant, Aung Win Htun, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Aung Win Zaw. Another member of the group, Zeyar Phyo, received a five-year-sentence for bankrolling the killing.

The gunman Kyi Lin, a former convict, allegedly received some $60,000 (€53,200) for the daylight hit.

However, authorities are still looking for the fifth suspect, Aung Win Khine, believed to be the mastermind behind the assassination.

dj/rt (dpa, AP)

