Myanmar frees Reuters journalists

Two Reuters journalists who were jailed in Myanmar in 2017 for breaking the Official Secrets Act have been released from prison, the news agency reported Tuesday.

The pair, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize during their more than 500 days in captivity.

"I'm really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can't wait to go to my newsroom," Wa Lone said as he exited the gates of Insein Prison near the city of Yangon, according to Reuters.

A court had convicted them in September to seven years in prison, and the Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against the sentence in April.

Watch video 03:24 Share Media under attack in Myanmar Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/37XiF Press freedom under attack in Myanmar

Many diplomats and rights groups condemned the Myanmar government amid protests by Reuters that the two reporters had not committed any crime.

Both men had been writing an article on their investigation into atrocities committed by Myanmar security forces against Rohingya Muslims in western Myanmar before their arrest.

Violence against the minority group caused more than 730,000 people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh, according to UN figures.

amp/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.