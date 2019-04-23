 Myanmar frees Reuters journalists | News | DW | 07.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Myanmar frees Reuters journalists

The two reporters were arrested in Myanmar in late 2017. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo und Wa Lone walk free (picture-alliance/AP/T. Zaw)

Two Reuters journalists who were jailed in Myanmar in 2017 for breaking the Official Secrets Act have been released from prison, the news agency reported Tuesday.

The pair, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize during their more than 500 days in captivity.

"I'm really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can't wait to go to my newsroom," Wa Lone said as he exited the gates of Insein Prison near the city of Yangon, according to Reuters.

A court had convicted them in September to seven years in prison, and the Supreme Court rejected a final appeal against the sentence in April.

Watch video 03:24

Press freedom under attack in Myanmar

Many diplomats and rights groups condemned the Myanmar government amid protests by Reuters that the two reporters had not committed any crime.

Both men had been writing an article on their investigation into atrocities committed by Myanmar security forces against Rohingya Muslims in western Myanmar before their arrest.

Violence against the minority group caused more than 730,000 people to flee into neighboring Bangladesh, according to UN figures.

amp/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects final appeal for Reuters journalists

Myanmar's top court has ruled against two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years for illegally possessing official documents. The pair had won a Pulitzer Prize for covering the military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. (23.04.2019)  

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo honored with the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are to receive the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their “courageous coverage” of the murder of ten Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Both are serving a prison sentence for the reporting. (17.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Press freedom under attack in Myanmar  

Related content

Inhaftierte Journalisten in Myanmar

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects final appeal for Reuters journalists 23.04.2019

Myanmar's top court has ruled against two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years for illegally possessing official documents. The pair had won a Pulitzer Prize for covering the military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

Bulgarien Viktoria Marinowa Begräbnis in Ruse

Bulgarian journalist's killer gets 30 years in prison 22.04.2019

The man who raped and murdered Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova has been sentenced to three decades in jail. Marinova had been jogging near the Danube river when she was killed "in a particularly brutal manner."

Myanmar - Erdrutsch in einem Bergwerk

More than 50 jade miners feared dead in Myanmar landslide 23.04.2019

A deadly landslide has engulfed more than 50 jade miners in northern Myanmar. The loosely regulated jade industry earns major mining companies billions of dollars a year but leaves individual miners impoverished.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  