Myanmar crisis overshadows ASEAN ministers' meeting

Indonesia is resolved that the ASEAN meeting will focus on contributing to Southeast Asia's economic stability and growth. Analysts warn it won't be easy as the political situation in Myanmar threatens to derail talks.

Foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are meeting in the Indonesian capital on Friday for an annual get-together — the agenda of which has been overshadowed by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar.

The ministers are meant to focus on food, energy security and cooperation in finance and health. However, analysts expect the military takeover in Myanmar will dominate discussions despite the host country's resolve to not let the issue hold the bloc "hostage."

"The issue of Myanmar will not be allowed to hold hostage the process of strengthening the ASEAN community development,'' Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had said last month.

Myanmar has been excluded from the ASEAN meet two years in a row now Image: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Myanmar's ASEAN absence

Myanmar is one of the 10 ASEAN countries, but its foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, is not in attendance. The exclusion resulted from Myanmar's lack of cooperation on the five-step agreement between ASEAN and Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

The deal called for Myanmar to allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet the imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to promote dialogue. Myanmar's lack of cooperation also led to its exclusion from the November 2022 ASEAN meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, after an ASEAN representative was not allowed to meet the former leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Indonesia's Marsudi, last month, had said she was disappointed by the lack of progress in Myanmar's political situation despite global pressure, threat of sanctions and political exclusion.

Attempt to focus

Kicking off the nation's hosting duties late last month, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the ASEAN bloc will continue its work on economic growth and stability in the region.

"Economic crisis, energy crisis, food crisis as well as warfare, we face all of them this year,'' Widodo had said. "ASEAN will remain essential and relevant for people in the region and beyond as ASEAN is the epicenter of growth.''

