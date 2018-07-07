 Myanmar court formally charges Reuters journalists under Official Secrets Act | News | DW | 09.07.2018

News

Myanmar court formally charges Reuters journalists under Official Secrets Act

Two Reuters journalists arrested in December have been formally charged with violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act. If convicted under the colonial-era British law, the two men could face up to 14 years in prison.

Reuters Myanmar journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo (Reuters/A. Wang)

A Myanmar court on Monday formally charged two local Reuters journalists for illegally possessing official information under the Official Secrets Act, in a ruling that will see their case to go to a full trial.

"The judge announced that Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gathered and collected and noted down official secrets with the intention to harm the state and government and to aid the persons in controversy to the government," one of the men's lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, told reporters.

Both Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo plead not guilty to the charges.

The two reporters were arrested in the commercial hub of Yangon in December 2017 for allegedly possessing documents related to the ongoing crisis in Rakhine state, which they say they acquired from two policemen.

They had been reporting on the military crackdown in the northern Rakhine state, which has seen almost 700,000 Rohingya Muslims flee the Buddhist-majority country for bordering Bangladesh; an estimated 6,700 people have died in the conflict since August 2017.

Reporters maintain innocence

The two reporters maintain they were framed by police, a claim that has been supported by testimony from a whistleblower in the police department, Moe Yan Naing.

But after giving his testimony, Moe Yan Naing was jailed for violating the Police Disciplinary Act.

"We did not commit any crimes," Wa Lone said to journalists outside the courtroom. He said his response to the judge's decision was: "We won't ever give up. Today's court decision does not mean that we are guilty. We still have the right to a defense."

  • Rohingya boy sitting on a chair

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Shot and stabbed

    Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. "The day the military came, they burnt down the village and shot my mother as she was trying to escape. My father couldn’t walk, so they stabbed him. I saw this with my own eyes," says 10-year-old Mohammed Belal who managed to run away from his village.

  • Rohingya girl in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Haunted by the trauma

    Mohammed’s sister Nur also watched the slaughter. She and her brother now live in a shelter for unaccompanied children in Bangladesh. She can play there and gets regular meals, a stark contrast to her journey from Myanmar where she and her brother nearly starved. But she is still haunted by the trauma of the recent weeks. "I miss my parents, my home, my country," she says.

  • Rohingya boy in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Deep-rooted conflict

    The conflict, which has been going on for 70 years and is rooted in the post-World War II social organization of the country, has claimed more than 2,000 victims since 2016, including the mother of 12-year-old Rahman, above. "They set fire to my home, and my mother was ill, so she could not leave," he says.

  • Rohingya girl crying

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Save the children

    Dilu-Aara, 5, came to the camp with her sister Rojina after she witnessed her parents being murdered by the military. "I was crying all the time and the bullets were flying over our heads. I escaped somehow." The international aid agency Save the Children is helping minors who come to Kutupalong without parents. Children make up to 60 percent of all Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

  • Rohingya boy outside a refugee camp

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Hunted like animals

    Jaded Alam is among the hundreds of kids who came to Kutupalong without parents. Fortunately, his aunt cares for him — and very well, he admits. Jaded grew up in a village called Mandi Para where he used to love playing football, but everything changed when the military attacked. "They told us to leave our home. When I was running with my parents, they shot them. They died on the spot," he says.

  • Rohingya father who is looking for his son

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Child abductions

    Not all families have been separated during their plight, however. Rahman Ali has been scouring the refugee camp for weeks now after his 10-year-old son Zifad disappeared. Rumors of child abductions have swirled around the camp for years, and Rahman fears his son has fallen prey to human traffickers. "I can't eat, I can’t sleep. I’m so upset! It’s like I’ve gone mad."

  • Rohingya mother holding a child

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    "My mind is not normal"

    When the shooting started, Sokina Khatun did all she could to protect her children — but she couldn't save Yasmine,15, and Jamalita, 20, who were in a neighboring village at the time. "Their throats were cut in front of their grandparents," she says. "I was numb, I couldn’t feel the pain. Right now my mind is not normal," she says. She managed to rescue nine of her offspring.

  • Girl standing at the entrance of a tent

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Attacked, raped and robbed

    Yasmine thinks she might be 15 but looks considerably younger. In her village, she used to play with marbles and run in the nearby fields, but different memories haunt her now: The attack by Myanmar forces, the beating and murder of her beloved father and brothers, and the rape by a group of Burmese soldiers who also robbed her. "I felt lots of pain in my body," she says.

    Author: Jan Tomes, John Owens


Court decision 'threatens fundamental freedoms'

The president and editor-in-chief of Reuters called for the release of its employees on Monday.

"We are deeply disappointed that the court declined to end this protracted and baseless proceeding against Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. These Reuters journalists were doing their jobs in an independent and impartial way, and there are no facts or evidence to suggest that they've done anything wrong or broken any law," Stephen J. Adler said.

The European Union also voiced support for the journalists, calling for the charges to be dropped and the immediate release of the reporters.

"The court decision today ... threatens fundamental freedoms, a free media and the public's right to information in Myanmar.

"The European Union expects the charges against the two journalists prosecuted for merely exercising their rights to freedom of expression and carrying out their jobs to be dropped and for them to be released immediately so they can be reunited with their families and resume their vital work."

law/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

