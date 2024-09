Samson Adeleke in Lagos

09/09/2024 September 9, 2024

What's it like to be an Agbero, or area boy, hustling in the Lagos public transport system? In this episode of "My Hustle," DW's Samson Adeleke takes a look into the gritty, fast-paced world of area boys. From collecting fees to keeping the buses moving, it's all about the hustle. But where does the money that Agberos collect from drivers go to?