 Munich: Car driven into group of people; police seeking vehicle and suspects | News | DW | 10.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Munich: Car driven into group of people; police seeking vehicle and suspects

A vehicle has been driven into a small crowd of people in the German city of Munich, before the occupants got out and attacked pedestrians. Three were injured. Police are looking for the car and its occupants.

Police car (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Plunert)

A vehicle drove deliberately into a group of people in the German city of Munich on Wednesday afternoon, police have reported.

Three people were injured, all of whom were taken to hospital.

"A car drove into a small group of people and its occupants got out and attacked the people, according to the current investigation," Munich's police force wrote on Twitter. "We are now looking for the vehicle. We do not believe there is any danger for you," they added.

The six occupants of the car “violently assaulted” the group of pedestrians, the Munich police told DPA news agency.

"There is a lot of evidence that these people knew each other," they explained, without giving more details.

"The search for the assailants is in full swing," the police spokesperson added.

The attack may have been a coordinated "revenge attack" by members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, German newspaper Bild reported.

Police also confirmed that they had closed off the area where the incident took place, and warned that severe traffic delays and disruptions were likely.

The occupants of the vehicle along with the vehicle itself remained at large.

ed/msh (AFP, dpa)

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information.

Related content

Tansania Oppositionspolitiker Freeman Mbowe

Tanzania: Opposition cries foul over attacks on leaders as election looms 10.06.2020

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema says its leaders are subject to politically motivated attacks. The party's deputy chairman Tundu Lissu, who narrowly escaped death in 2017, told DW his party will not be deterred.

Fußball Bundelsiga | FC Bayern Muenchen v Fortuna Duesseldorf

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich formidable again, Werder Bremen still alive 01.06.2020

Bayern Munich showed no sign of slowing down after their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund. But with the title race run, the battle to avoid relegation is proving dramatic — Bremen's upturn leaves Düsseldorf in bother.

Deutsche Start-Ups

German flying taxi startup charms Tesla investor 10.06.2020

Baillie Gifford, Tesla's largest investor after its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, has invested $35 million in Lilium, valuing the Munich-based company at more than $1 billion.

Advertisement