News

Munich Airport sees second day of cancellations, delays after security alert

Although flights have restarted, authorities are warning of further delays, while some planes remain grounded. Terminal 2 was thrown into chaos on Saturday after a woman caused a security breach.

Terminal 2 am Flughafen München gesperrt (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Passengers flying out of Munich Airport on Sunday were warned to expect continuing cancellations and long delays as a result of a security scare a day earlier that forced the evacuation of Terminal 2.

Some 300 flights were cancelled and more than 32,000 passengers were left stranded from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon after a woman entered the secure area of the airport without going through security.

The entire terminal, including departure lounges, and its satellite terminal were evacuated, leaving thousands of passengers in the lurch. Flights remained grounded for seven hours on Saturday.

Read more: Can Germany's supposedly crumbling infrastructure hold up against extreme heat?

Confusion amid security breach

The ensuing chaos led passengers to complain about a lack of information, and as temperatures rose, several people were treated by paramedics.

Local media reported that, at one stage, the fire brigade was deployed to blow fresh air into special large ventilators.,

A spokesman for the airport said flights by Lufthansa and its partner airlines, and those carriers belonging to the Star Alliance, were the worst affected as they fly exclusively from Terminal 2.

Passengers sleep on camp beds at Munich Airport (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

A lack of hotel rooms nearby meant passengers had to sleep on camp beds in the terminal

Some 700 people spent the night on camp beds at the airport as authorities struggled to accommodate all stranded passengers in hotels.

Germany's second biggest airport after Frankfurt was particularly busy this weekend due to the start of the summer holidays in the southern German state of Bavaria.

Read more: German police fine parents at airport for taking children out of school early

Backlog still remains

Thousands of people returned to the airport on Sunday in an attempt to rebook flights, leading to additional chaos. Authorities said they were dealing with a considerable backlog of flights, and urged passengers to be patient.

Police are still investigating the security breach but according to German daily Bild, it is understood the 40-year-old woman had earlier gone through security but that staff had complained about her hand luggage. She later returned without her luggage and then entered the secure area without being checked.

Federal police in Bavaria said the woman had been identified after hours of unsuccessfully searching for her, but declined to give details about what consequences she would face.

They added that they did not believe she represented an "extreme danger."

01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Holiday passengers brace for German airport chaos

mm/aw (dpa, AFP)

