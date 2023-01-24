Multiple victims in another mass shooting in California

A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on people at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay in California. He was taken into custody after driving to a police parking lot.

At least seven people were killed and one critically injured in two related mass shootings on Monday in Half Moon Bay in the US state of California.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the victims were killed on adjacent farms in the community about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco.

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location, then found three more dead at another place nearby, Corpus said.

A 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, Zhao Chunli, has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings and the sheriff's department believes he acted alone.

The motive for the attacks was unclear, but San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described the suspect as a "disgruntled worker."

NBC Bay Area cited a Half Moon Bay city councilwoman saying the victims are Chinese farmworkers. Image: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/AP/picture alliance

What do we know so far?

The suspect has been was taken into custody after a deputy spotted his car in the parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff's Department substation.

Video on ABC 7 from the Bay Area showed the arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the man out of his car. The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons

A gun was found in his car.

Monday's shooting followed only two days after a shooter killed 11 people in Monterey Park, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was "at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

White House press spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident.

lo/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters)