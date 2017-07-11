Multiple people shot at Buffalo supermarket in the US

A suspect was in custody after multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in the United States, police said.

Details on the number of people shot and injured at the Tops Friendly Market weren't immediately available.

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, said a law enforcement officer speaking on condition of anonymity to the AP news agency.

Investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting. Witnesses reported he was wearing military-style clothing and body armor.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter that she was monitoring

the shooting.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood and the surrounding area is primarily residential.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

lo/sri (AP, Reuters)