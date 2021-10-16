Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
President of Nigeria, took office in May 2015, after defeating Goodluck Jonathan in elections. Born December 17, 1942, Muhammadu Buhari is part of the All Progressives Congress party.
Buhari served in Nigeria's military from 1961 until 1985, and formerly served as head of state between December 1983 and August 1985 after taking power in a coup. He has since described himself as a "converted democrat." A major challenge of his tenure is likely to be the separatist Islamist group Boko Haram.
The arrest of another separatist activist wanted by Nigeria sends a clear message that President Buhari won't tolerate secessionist aspirations. But critics say there's much more at play than just arresting figureheads.
Young people in The Gambia and Nigeria aren't showing up in large numbers to register to vote in presidential elections. And that development has left some people suggesting that voting should be made mandatory. Find out what the youth think in this week's edition of The 77 Percent.