President of Nigeria, took office in May 2015, after defeating Goodluck Jonathan in elections. Born December 17, 1942, Muhammadu Buhari is part of the All Progressives Congress party.

Buhari served in Nigeria's military from 1961 until 1985, and formerly served as head of state between December 1983 and August 1985 after taking power in a coup. He has since described himself as a "converted democrat." A major challenge of his tenure is likely to be the separatist Islamist group Boko Haram.