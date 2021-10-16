Visit the new DW website

Muhammadu Buhari

President of Nigeria, took office in May 2015, after defeating Goodluck Jonathan in elections. Born December 17, 1942, Muhammadu Buhari is part of the All Progressives Congress party.

Buhari served in Nigeria's military from 1961 until 1985, and formerly served as head of state between December 1983 and August 1985 after taking power in a coup. He has since described himself as a "converted democrat." A major challenge of his tenure is likely to be the separatist Islamist group Boko Haram.

Men of the Rapid Response Squad stand on guard at the Lekki tollgate during a demonstration against police brutality, at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on February 13, 2021. Men of the Nigerian police force arrested groups of protesters/Activist in Lagos while demanding justice for the deathly victims of a last year, where security forces shot at protesters in during the October #ENDSARS protest. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto)

Unease as Nigeria marks one year after #EndSARS protests 16.10.2021

One year after #EndSARS protests rocked Nigeria, police have warned against a repeat to mark the anniversary. The largest protest in Nigeria's history ended after the army reportedly killed at least 12 demonstrators.
A woman walks along an oil pipeline near Shell's Utorogu flow station in Warri, Nigeria, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. Nigerian troops battled militia fighters in swamps around a Royal Dutch Shell oil platform that militants attacked at dawn Sunday, the third assault on Shell oil facilities in less than a week in the troubled region. Shell confirmed the attack on the Benisede oil platform in the southern oil-rich Niger Delta and said some of its staff had been injured and taken to hospital. The company also said it had begun evacuating personnel from vulnerable facilities in the region because of worsening security. (AP Photo/George Osodi) |

Nigeria faces a tough time diversifying from oil 13.10.2021

Nigeria's dependence on crude oil makes its economy vulnerable. But the transition to an economy not based on oil won't be easy.
Former military ruler and presidential aspirant of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari speaks during the presidential primary of the party in Lagos on December 11, 2014. Members of Nigeria's main opposition party voted through the night to choose a candidate to challenge President Goodluck Jonathan at next year's elections, with a result expected later on December 11. AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images), Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, waves to his supporters during a political rally declaring his intention to run in next year's election in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014, (AP Photo)

Nigeria's presidential zoning practice comes under scrutiny 12.10.2021

The principle of rotating presidential candidates between the country's north and south is being challenged as politicians from the major parties begin to vie for positions ahead of the 2023 general election.

17.6.2021**** +++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++ Der nigerianische Präsident Buhari besucht den Bundesstaat Borno

AfricaLink on Air – 09 September 2021 09.09.2021

Nigeria's President Buhari visits restive south east after arrest of separatists+++ECOWAS wants return of constitutional rule in Guinea+++Kenya’s drought declared a national disaster+++ Cameroon's vigilantes secure villages
Ethiopia`s Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed giving explanation to parliament 230321, Addis Abeba Schlagworte: Äthiopien, Abiy Ahmed

AfricaLink on Air — 19 August 2021 19.08.2021

Turkish President Erdogan backs a peaceful resolution for the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia++Nigerian President Buhari holds separate meetings with security chiefs and elders+++World Humanitarian Day
FILE---In this file photo of Thursday Oct.21, 2010, Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia. The new al-Shabab video, called The Path to Paradise, promises more in a series spotlighting recruits from Minnesota who abandoned the comforts of home in order to wage jihad against foreign troops in Somalia. The video, which was originally available on YouTube but has since been taken down because it violates the websites policy on violence, features masked men performing military drills in dusty camps as well as what appears to be footage of staged battles among Mogadishus ruined buildings.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE) |

AfricaLink on Air — 17 August 2021 17.08.2021

Uganda agrees to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees +++ Nigeria passes new oil and gas law +++ Mali’s ongoing security crisis +++ Cameroon's Bee Delivery taxi firm thrives amid pandemic gloom +++Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparks concern in Europe
A man used his mobile phone to read headline news on Twitter inside an office in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday June 7, 2021. Nigeria's government announced on Friday that it was suspending Twitter indefinitely in Africa's most populous nation, a day after the company deleted a controversial tweet President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria to lift Twitter ban 11.08.2021

The ban has been in effect since early June, when the tech company deleted an abusive tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari. The government's response swiftly attracted international condemnation.
23.10.2019, Russland, Sotschi: SOCHI, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 23, 2019: King Mswati III of Eswatini gets in a car at Sochi International Airport as he arrives to take part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency Foto: Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS/dpa |

AfricaLink on Air — 06 August 2021 06.08.2021

Fresh protests in Eswatini+++Nigeria wants to end fuel imports+++ Ghana's new National Mosque+++ The latest on the Olympics in Tokyo
A pro-Biafra supporter holds a poster of jailed activist Nnamdi Kanu during a protest calling for his release in Aba, southeastern Nigeria, on November 18, 2015. The protesters support the creation of a breakaway state of Biafra in the southeast and want the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who is believed to be a major sponsor of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and director of the pirate radio station Radio Biafra. AFP PHOTO / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/P.U. Ekpei

AfricaLink On Air — 26 July 2021 26.07.2021

Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu absent in court, case adjourned+++How the Biafra separatist struggle began+++Somalia's elections postponed+++Hospital bills pile up for Africa's COVID survivors+++Cameroon's NGOs step up campaigns on unsafe abortions+++Tokyo Olympics
25/04/2017 12:57:17 A Nigerian soldier, with a grenade launcher, stands guard near the Yobe river, that separates Nigeria from Niger, on the outskirt of the town of Damasak in North East Nigeria on April, 25 2017 as thousands of Nigerians, who were freed in 2016 by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram insurgents, are returning to their homes in Damasak. - Yagana Bukar's younger brothers Mohammed and Sadiq were among about 300 children kidnapped by Boko Haram from the town of Damasak in remote northeastern Nigeria nearly three years ago. But instead of the global outrage and social media campaign that followed a similar abduction of 219 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, there were no protests for the children of Damasak. (Photo by Florian PLAUCHEUR / AFP)

Nigeria cracks down on separatists as security issues mount in the north 21.07.2021

The arrest of another separatist activist wanted by Nigeria sends a clear message that President Buhari won't tolerate secessionist aspirations. But critics say there's much more at play than just arresting figureheads.
17.6.2021**** +++Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++ Der nigerianische Präsident Buhari besucht den Bundesstaat Borno

Africalink On Air 14.07.2021 14.07.2021

President Buhari says Nigeria is a lucky country+++Ongoing protests in South Africa kills more than 70 people+++Ghanaian farmers support each other during the COVID pandemic
ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

How Nigeria arrested secessionist leader Nnamdi Kanu 30.06.2021

Nigeria's justice minister, Abubakar Malami, said Nnamdi Kanu was seized with Interpol's help. Local media claim the leader of the Biafra independence movement was picked up in Ethiopia.
Bildunterschrift:Main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Mohammadu Buhari holds his ballot paper prior to casting his vote at a polling station in the 'Gidan Niyam Sakin Yara A ward' at Daura in Katsina State on March 28, 2015. Voting began in Nigeria's general election but delays were reported countrywide because of technical problems in accrediting electors. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

The 77 Percent – Should voting be made compulsory? 22.06.2021

Young people in The Gambia and Nigeria aren't showing up in large numbers to register to vote in presidential elections. And that development has left some people suggesting that voting should be made mandatory. Find out what the youth think in this week's edition of The 77 Percent.
Parlamentswahl in Äthiopien 2021 Parlamentswahl in Agaro (eine Stadt und ein separater Bezirk im Südwesten Äthiopiens. Es befindet sich in der Jimma-Zone der Oromia-Region) Datum : 21.06.21

Africalink 21.06.21 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo 21.06.2021

Ethiopia goes to the polls +++ Malawians scrambles for COVID weeks after incinerating 19,000 doses +++ Interview- Has Buhari Failed Nigerians? +++South Africa maternal health care in crisis

Bildnummer: 59701314 Datum: 25.05.2013 Copyright: imago/Xinhua (130525) -- ADDIS ABABA, May 25, 2013 (Xinhua) -- Former President of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda addresses the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the African Union, the successor of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 25, 2013. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang) ETHIOPIA-ADDIS ABABA-AU-50TH ANNIVERSARY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN People Politik Gr¸ndung Gr¸ndungstreffen xsp x0x 2013 quer 59701314 Date 25 05 2013 Copyright Imago XINHUA Addis Ababa May 25 2013 XINHUA Former President of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda addresses The Ceremony to Mark The 50th Anniversary of The Founding of The African Union The successor of The Organization of African Unity OAU in Addis Ababa Ethiopia ON May 25 2013 XINHUA Meng Chenguang Ethiopia Addis Ababa Au 50th Anniversary PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Celebrities politics Established Founded meeting xsp x0x 2013 horizontal

AfricaLink on Air – 17 June 2021 17.06.2021

Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda dies at 97 +++ Ethiopia observes “period of silence” prior to polls +++ President Muhammadu Buhari pledges security reinforcement in Borno +++ Tanzania adopts cryptocurrency
Muhammadu Buhari, Präsident von Nigeria

Nigeria: Has President Buhari lost control? 17.06.2021

Government crackdowns on increasingly violent protests and a blanket Twitter ban suggest weakness at the top, while citizens face rising terrorism and kidnappings. Conflict Zone meets Abuja's ambassador to Germany.
