Nigeria: What are the challenges for the new president?

Silja Fröhlich | Ahiw Muntaqa

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, winner of Nigeria's presidential election, will have to face countless issues in Nigeria. On the list: the economy, insecurity and a young, hopeless generation leaving the country. But how will he manage?