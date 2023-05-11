  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Symbolbild I Affenpocken Impfung I Monkeypox Vaccine
Image: Seth Wenig/AP/picture alliance
HealthGlobal issues

Mpox no longer a global health emergency, says WHO

9 minutes ago

The World Health Organization has declared that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency. More than 87,000 cases were recorded in the past year, resulting in 140 deaths.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RENL

Almost exactly a year after declaring the spread of mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially lifted its warning following a steep fall in the number of cases.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has cautioned that the disease still remains a threat, particularly in parts of Africa where it has long been present.

"While we welcome the downward trend of mpox cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including in Africa, where transmission is still not well understood," he said, adding that cases related to travel also represent an ongoing threat.

"Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that need a robust, proactive and sustainable response," he said, calling on countries to remain vigilant and continue to ensure access to tests and vaccines.

What is mpox?

Initially known as monkeypox, but since renamed mpox to avoid discriminatory or stigmatizing connotations, the disease is transmitted through close contact with infected humans or animals, as well as via materials such as contaminated sheets, and causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

Although known to be present in parts of Central and West Africa since the 1970s, mpox was declared a PHEIC in July 2022 after cases began to emerge across Europe, North America and elsewhere, particularly among gay and bisexual men.

Since then, the WHO has recorded more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths in 111 countries.

In the last three months, however, mpox rates have dropped by almost 90% prompting the emergency status to be lifted – just as it was for COVID-19 one week ago.

"While the emergencies of mpox and Covid-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both," insisted Tedros.

"The work is not over … Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill."

Now just one WHO-declared PHEIC remains; poliovirus, which was declared in May 2014.

Tedros: monkeypox "a public health emergency of international concern"

mf/jcg (AFP,dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan navy ships in a port

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

Politics4 hours ago05:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration14 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage